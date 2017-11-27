Antifa Member Jailed For Slaughtering Police Horse

An Antifa member has been jailed after attacking and killing a police horse during a protest in the Dutch city of Nijmegen on Sunday.

The horse collapsed and died at 2pm local time suffering a suspected heart attack as police tried desperately to keep Antifa protestors from also attacking members of the public.

Infowars.com reports: The officer riding the horse was also hurt during the fall.

According to reports, the atmosphere throughout the protest was “grim,” with riot police having to form cordons to prevent the two groups from clashing.

Following the incident, an Antifa demonstrator was arrested for throwing a smoke bomb along with another man who could not be identified.

Pictures show one female police officer having to be consoled as she sits next to the dead horse crying.

Although it is not known whether the actions of any the protesters directly led to the horse’s death, there have been numerous other instances where far-left agitators have attacked police horses.

During an anti-Trump march in Houston in November last year, a woman reacted to cops attempting to conduct crowd control operations by punching a police horse.

23-year-old Antifa member Lisa Joy Simon was also charged with aggravated assault in June of this year after she used a flagpole with a silver nail attached to it to hit a state trooper’s horse in the neck during an event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where Antifa members clashed with anti-Sharia law demonstrators.

During another anti-Trump rally in March 2016, Kansas City Police say a protester, 29-year-old April Foster, slapped a police horse in the face. She was later charged with abuse of a police service animal.