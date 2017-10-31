Antifa: “Millions Of Our Soldiers Will Behead White People On Nov. 4”

The leader of ANTIFA has warned that “white parents” and “business owners” across America will be beheaded by millions of antifa “supersoliders” on November 4th.

“Can’t wait for November 4th when millions of antifa supersoldiers will behead all white parents and small business owners in the town square,” Tom Bloke, leader of the domestic terrorist group tweeted.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Adding to the open display of anti-white racism and coupled with violence against small business owners (for whatever reason), the top-rated subtweet doubled down:

we, ANTIFA, ARE going to Exploge the white USArace with acme tnt crates UNTIL they are cobered with soot and waving a white rag on a stick — spoilt teat (@offalnaut) October 30, 2017

What is “AntiFa” – a.k.a. “Anti-Fascists”, “ANTIFA”, “Antifa”?

A historically relevant and radically far-left domestic terrorist organization known as “Antifa”, or “anti-fascists”, employ street violence with makeshift weaponry to “spread peace and love” and fight for “social justice”. Just like their moronic ancestors, Antifa are hardline socialists, communists, or anti-capitalistic anarchists fighting for their “oppressed” comrades. The Antifa movement evolved from college level indoctrination and was then fueled by the mainstream media after they began labelling President Trump and his supporters as “Nazis” or “fascists.” Through this, the “Harry Potter” dweebs decided to pickup bike-locks and go bashing their “enemies” over the head (*cough* *cough* Eric Clanton). It is supreme immaturity that leads to one galavanting around the streets under the collective title of Antifa.

Despite Antifa’s ultimately noble on-paper philosophies, most of the people that congregate as “Antifa” are LARPers (“live action role-play”) attempting to find someone/thing to sexually interact with and the problem with this is the fact that bravado, especially from some of their “women” (God help them), manifests in the form of physical violence as a way to show off. Most of these people have not left their dorm rooms or their parents’ homes before, the shock of sunlight and the atmosphere messes with their minds.

Primarily comprised of white, pale-skinned, stick-thin men, and obese pimple-ridden women, Antifa hide behind masks to both disguise their grotesque appearances and to feel “united” with the others in their group. Their primary interests revolve around devolving the state and working outside of the parameters of our democratic and capitalistic system. When they do work within our system, they will attempt to apply “anarcho-syndicalism”, a view that appropriates industrial unionism as a way for the workers of a democratic/capitalistic society to seize control of the means of production in an effort to influence and control the society at large. They champion Marxism and believe that, through the implementation of Communism, they will have more individual control than under capitalism (a hilariously naïve belief).

Communism claimed the lives of around ninety-four million people in the 20th Century and young boys and girls across the country (and in other parts of the world, of course) experiment with this drug and as the hyperbole will go, this drug is a killer like any other. From Twitter bios to Instagram posts, you can see the hammer and sickle next to the “black flag” emoji and a conveniently placed “#BLM” beside the two and more often than not, it is some college-aged member of the bourgeoisie with a guilt complex and crippling daddy issues – it is all a game to them and a trend to follow not unlike the champagne socialists before them.