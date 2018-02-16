US Army Chief: Millennial Soldiers ‘Too Weak’ To Fight

Major General Malcolm Frost has slammed millennial recruits in the U.S. Army, claiming they are “too weak” to be put on the battlefield.

According to Frost, the Army in 2018 is all about coddling soldiers, placating feminists, sucking up to the LGBT lobby and being as politically correct as possible.

“The U.S. Army will drop its hand grenade competency requirement for graduation from basic training because getting recruits to pass it is taking ‘too much time’ and they’re just not strong enough.”

Usdefensewatch.com reports: “What we have found is it is taking far, far too much time. It’s taking three to four times as much time … just to qualify folks on the hand grenade course than we had designated so what is happening is it is taking away from other aspects of training.”

Plus, trainees just aren’t strong enough to throw the grenade far enough away – and simply can’t be taught to properly throw a grenade “if they haven’t thrown growing up” – Maj. Gen. Frost explained:

“We are finding that there are a large number of trainees that come in that quite frankly just physically don’t have the capacity to throw a hand grenade 20 to 25 to 30 meters. In 10 weeks, we are on a 48-hour period; you are just not going to be able to teach someone how to throw if they haven’t thrown growing up.”

So, in a nutshell, Army recruits now largely consist of wussified young men who throw like girls and a ton of female recruits, who strangely, throw like girls.

Guess what. Our enemies…they can throw grenades. Because our enemies are men who aren’t soy boys.

Frost rambled on…

“Still, the amount of grenade training won’t be reduced – developing enough proficiency to meet the current standards just won’t be required” – “Just because we took it off as a graduation requirement does not mean they won’t be conducting hand grenade.”

“Rather than spend time getting soldiers through the hand grenade and land navigation qualification courses in order to graduate basic, those skills will be incorporated into three new field training exercises, dubbed Hammer, Anvil and Forge.”

General, you’re tap dancing on a minefield. What you’re saying is there are no standards anymore, either on the grenade assault course with dummy rounds, and for actually learning how to throw a live grenade. Soldiers can depart US Army Basic Training whether they can throw a grenade three feet away from themselves and blow their fat Millennial bodies to bits, or maybe twenty feet away in the wrong direction, where they can blow their fat Millennial buddies to bits.

And, oh by the way, apparently land navigation is no longer a requirement at Basic Training. We wouldn’t soldiers to know how to read a map would we?

And, no, you’re not always going to have a GPS.

Frost pointed out some other big changes at Basic.

“What leaders have observed is that, in general, they believe that there’s too much of a sense of entitlement, questioning of lawful orders, not listening to instruction. Too much of a buddy mentality with NCOs and officers,” Frost said.

Recruits questioning lawful orders? Not listening to instruction? In the old days the recruit would be run over by Smokey the Bear driving the Kiwi Express. What was left of him would be digging a ten foot hole to bury a cigarette after he ran two miles around the barracks with a M-60 over his head.

But, the Army doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Drill sergeants will evaluate recruits on their discipline, inspect their bunks and bays, and hold drill and ceremony competitions to make sure soldiers are learning how to march, move in a tight formation and handle their weapons in the most basic way.

Competitions? How about barking, “You’ve got ten seconds to get your Millennial asses outside in formation for an hour of D&C and five seconds have already expired!”

Move it!

Frost continued:

“It depends on which side of the fence you sit. There are a lot of folks who say we need to go back to drill and ceremony, because we’ve lost a lot of the discipline of what it means to be a United States Army soldier.”

BUT…

“This won’t mean hours set aside for marching around outside their barracks, however.” Frost said.

We wouldn’t want to drag Kaylee, Chelsea and Dylan away from their I Phones for some D and C.

“The drill and ceremony is going to be interwoven — when they move to and from places, drill and ceremony will be dispersed inside of that,” he said.

Interwoven? Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot, General?

“They’ll actually be executing some drill and ceremony when they move to and from the chow hall, when they move to and from the barracks.”

You mean they might actually be in step, General?

Throw like girl? No problem, the Army won’t make you qualify with a grenade.

Can’t read a map? Don’t worry about it. You’ll never need land navigation skills as a soldier.

Don’t like drill and cadence? No problem. It will be interwoven when you move from your bunk to the latrine.

See a trend here…

No standards at Basic Training.

No standards at the Special Forces Qualification Course.

Looks like another clusterfu*k on the Mad Dog’s watch.

Mad Dog, LOL.

More like a sleeping Chihuahua.