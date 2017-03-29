Army Chief: Obama And Hillary Have Violated Espionage Act

Army Chief, Lt. General Thomas McInerney, says he believes that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are both in clear violation of the Espionage Act.

McInerney appeared on Fox News to discuss #Obamagate and recent revelations made by Rep. Devin Nunes, who confirmed this week that Trump was surveilled by the Obama administration for political gain during the presidential election.

According to McInerney, both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama should be investigated by a special prosecutor to uncover the extent of their criminal activity.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

McInerney: “Fingerprints that are now gonna start coming out that will show that the Obama administration was heavily listening to what was going on in the Trump campaign.

They (Democrats) do not want the Trump administration to start looking in at the violation of the Espionage Act by Hillary Clinton with her rogue server and by the President who used a pseudonym on her rogue server and they are both in violation of the Espionage Act.

They do not want this to come out so they brought up all these other facts out about Russia.

..the unmasking (of Trump people) is another criminal offense…the special prosecutor should start looking at Hillary’s rogue server…”