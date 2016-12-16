Arnold Schwarzenegger: Shut Up Whining About Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has told Hillary supporters that they need to “stop whining” about Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

The former California governor told Matt Lauer on the Today show that the American public need to pull themselves together and unite as one nation.

“Now he’s elected, and now it is very important that we all support the president, and that we all come together and we stop whining and it becomes one nation,” Schwarzenegger said.

“When someone is elected, you get 100 percent behind and you help them.”

Infowars.com reports:

Although he opposed Trump during the election, stating in October that he would not back the Republican nominee for the “first time since I became a citizen in 1983,” the actor has said he always planned to respect the winner.

Schwarzenegger is posed to take over Trump’s show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” and say the president-elect has no plans to remain involved.

“He made it very clear that he has no interest in being involved,” Scharzenegger said.

It is now my show; I’m the host; I’m the new boss; and I’m going to run this show.”