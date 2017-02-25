Ashley Judd Claims Trump’s Victory Was Worse Than Child Rape

Ashley Judd claims President Trump’s election victory is the worst thing that has ever happened to her, describing the experience as even worse than being raped as a child.

“It remains for me the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my lifetime,” Judd said of Trump’s election victory. “Raped as a child – bad. Re-raped by a political system that ordains a clown – really bad.”

The Hollyweird star made the claim in a Huffington Post video titled, “Ashley Judd describes being triggered by Trump.”

Wearing a so-called “Pussy Hat” popularized by feminist activists, Ashley Judd said the same male family member who failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted as a child betrayed her again by voting for Trump.

“And the fact that there were adult men in my family – who failed to protect me as a child – voted for him, was really re-traumatizing in saying, ‘You’re gonna put me out there again. And the idea that you would protect me has evaporated.’ And it was incredibly painful. Incredibly painful,” she said.

“Immediately I began to weep, because it’s not ok. It’s not ok,” Judd added. “For me it’s not about the wall, it not about any of that stuff. It’s about, you voted for a pussy grabber. You voted for someone who calls his wife a piece of ass, whose daughter is his favorite sex symbol. It really boils down to me to the sexual assault and the misogyny piece.”

At the Women’s March in Washington, DC, Ashley Judd used her celebrity platform to deliver a demented, rambling speech, telling thousands of protestors that President Trump has sexual fantasies about his daughter, Ivanka.

“I am not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol, like your wet dreams infused with your own genes,” Judd said, doing her best imitation of a high school mean girl, creating accusations out of thin air to try and smear an enemy.

#ResistHollywood

Hollyweird continues digging up fading celebrities to try and rally the people against their Presdient.

Jodie Foster has told protesters Saturday that it is “time to resist” during a rally against Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.

Speaking ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday night, the Oscar-winning actress warned of an “attack on democracy” and urged people to “engage“.

The Silence Of The Lambs actress told the crowd “it’s time to show up” as the US President seeks to revive his travel ban.

Foster was addressing a 1,200-strong crowd outside the Beverly Hills headquarters of United Talent Agency (UTA), which cancelled its annual Oscars party in favor of protesting Trump and staging the demonstration.

“Anytime is a good time for illumination,’” Foster said. “And this is the time for illumination. I believe this time is filled with light.”

Hollyweird has dug up a high witch to rally the troops, spouting code words for the Luciferians as they begin cranking their machine into gear before the Oscars. The next few days will be filled with all manner of guff and propaganda, fearmongering and emotional blackmail.

Do yourself a favor and #ResistHollywood. Boycott the celebrity nonsense until they learn their place and shut the hell up.