Ashley Judd, Who Calls Trump A Rapist, Protected Harvey Weinstein For Decades

Ashley Judd, who relentlessly attacks Trump on issues of gender, has been close friends with sexual predator and women abuser Harvey Weinstein for twenty years, and she has actively covered for the deviant, allowing him the freedom to continue abusing women.

After all of the hyperbole and lies Ashley Judd has spent the last year spreading about President Trump, we believe she owes it to everyone to make a very clear public statement regarding what exactly she knew pertaining to sexual deviant Harvey Weinstein, and why she chose to cover up for him.

Two decades ago, the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein invited Ashley Judd to the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for what the actress expected to be a business breakfast meeting.

Instead, Weinstein had her sent up to his room, where he appeared in a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or if she could watch him shower, Judd recalled in an interview.

“How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” Ashley Judd said she remembers thinking.

Where was the condemnation of this serial abuser of young women? Where was the fury with which Judd has launched attack after attack on President Trump?

Funny how celebs R staying QUIET about elephant in the room. Maybe fear they won't work again..Crickets on sexual predator Harvey Weinstein — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 6, 2017

Ashley Judd isn’t the only prominent figure who knew about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual deviancy and predatory behavior, but turned a blind eye because it suited her career.

Hillary Clinton is also refusing to denounce her long-term friend and former neighbor, despite attempting to score political points against Donald Trump over words he once said during a private conversation with a talk show host.

The Republican National Committee has rightly suggested Democrats and Hillary Clinton make a public show of denouncing Weinstein, their high-roller donor, by returning his money and refusing to be associated with him anymore.

Of course nothing will come between Hillary and her money. She has refused to denounce Weinstein in much the same way she refused to denounce her husband Bill for his similarly predatory behavior.

So much for feminism and female solidarity. Hillary only plays that card when it suits her.