Assad Calls US Attack On Syrian Forces ‘Flagrant American Aggression’

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad slammed the US-led coalition strike on army forces in eastern Syria this weekend as “flagrant American aggression”.

Talking to Iran’s deputy foreign minister Hussein Jaberi Ansari on Monday, Assad accused world powers of supporting terrorist organizations like ISIS in Syria.

Assad said the attack was not a “mistake,” but rather, an attempt by the U.S. Coalition to hinder the Syrian Arab Army’s progress on the ground.

Al Manar reports:

“Every time the Syrian state makes tangible progress either on the ground or towards national reconciliation, anti-Syrian states increase their support of terrorist organizations,” Assad said in comments published by state news agency SANA.

“The latest example of this is the flagrant American aggression on one of the Syrian army’s positions in Deir Ezzor to the benefit of ISIL” on Saturday, he added.

“Anti-Syrian forces are expending all their energy and capabilities to prolong the terrorist war against Syria,” Assad said. “Increased state support for terrorists hostile to Syria has recently presented itself in the form of naked American aggression against one of the Syrian army positions in Deir ez-Zor in favor of the interests of the ISIL terrorist group,” the president said, as quoted by the Syrian presidency’s Twitter account.

For his part, Ansari said Iran determined on providing possible support to Syria in its fateful war on terrorism.

The US-led raid on Saturday evening hit a Syrian army post near the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, where army forces have been fighting off ISIL terrorists since last year.