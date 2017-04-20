President Assad: ISIS Leader Was NOT Captured By US Forces

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claims that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is still at large, and that claims by Trump that he was captured by US forces are a complete lie.

In an interview with Russian state media, Assad says that the leader of Daesh is still leading the terrorist organisation, despite widespread reports to the contrary.

“That’s not true. Anyway, those borders are under the control of [Daesh] till this moment, it’s neither Syrian nor Russian, not even Western or American or any other one; it’s only [Daesh] who’s controlling those borders, so it’s safe for al-Baghdadi to be in that area,” Assad told Sputnik.

Sputniknews.com reports:

A number of media outlets earlier reported that al-Baghdadi had been detained in Syria near the border with Iraq.

This information has not been officially confirmed.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016.

Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

In early March, Iraqi news network Alsumaria reported that Daesh al-Baghdadi has acknowledged the terrorist group’s defeat in Iraq and urged his supporters to take refuge in the country’s mountainous regions.