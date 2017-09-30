Assange: Emails Show Facebook Colluded With Clinton To Ensure Win

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tweeted emails showing that Facebook executive, including Mark Zuckerberg, colluded with the Clinton campaign to help Hillary win the 2016 election.

From the October 7 Hillary Clinton emails published by WikiLeaks last year, a number of emails reveal that John Podesta worked closely with Facebook to ensure the social network gave Hillary special treatment.

Rt.com reports: On Thursday, as US media were speculating about “Russian” meddling on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit, Julian Assange tweeted some of the Podesta emails with a reminder that the social network’s leading lights were Clinton fans.

Podesta emails reveal that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wanted Hillary Clinton to win "badly", provided research to her in March 2015 and met privately with her on multiple occasions. https://t.co/SxNQ4etdPD pic.twitter.com/dqyRG2zuln — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 28, 2017

In an email from early January 2016, Podesta wrote to Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, saying that he was excited to work with her on getting Clinton elected.

“Look forward to working with you to elect the first woman President of the United States,” Podesta wrote. Sandberg replied she was “thrilled” by the progress that Clinton was making.

In February 2015, Podesta was copied on an email from Clinton aide Cheryl Mills, who said she had arranged for Sandberg and her researcher to visit the office and “step through the research on gender and leadership by women.”

That visit took place one hour before a “main meeting” concerning Clinton.

In June 2015, Sandberg wrote an email to Podesta, saying she would “still want HRC to win badly.”

“I am still here to help as I can. She came over and was magical with my kids,” Sandberg wrote.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to Hilliary Clinton campaign head John Podesta, Aug 7, 2015: https://t.co/MYzqX2qWic pic.twitter.com/RvZlcpZrnD — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 29, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Facebook, sent a personal email to Podesta in August 2015, saying he enjoyed spending time with him, and that their conversation gave him “a lot to think about.”

Zuckerberg thanked Podesta for sharing his experiences with the Center for American Progress (CAP), a Democratic think tank founded by Podesta.

Included in the thread was an email to Podesta from Elliot Schrage, the vice president of communications at Facebook, who said Zuckerberg was looking for a way to “direct his wealth to have an impact as great as Facebook” adding that Podesta’s ideas had “really moved his thinking.”

Zuckerberg then asked Podesta if he could reach out in the future to hear his ideas and said he was looking forward to continuing their conversation.

“I hope it’s okay if I reach out as my thinking develops to get your ideas and reactions,” Zuckerberg said. “If there are any other folks you think I should talk to, please let me know.”

Some Twitter users were quick to point out the hypocrisy behind Democrats spending so much time and energy investigating all the major social media sites, desperately searching for any possible collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia, even though Facebook colluded with Clinton.

Several users began tweeting under the hashtag #FaceBookLeaks, hoping to bring attention to the story.

Let's get this trending & get Robert Mueller's Attention‼️The new hashtag is #FacebookLeaks https://t.co/1XVGsW08gD — Susan Stagner (@Childlikefaaith) September 29, 2017

Facebook colluded

Podesta colluded

DNC colluded

D. Brazile colluded

MSM colluded~For Hillary!

You know who didn't collude? Trump or Russia! https://t.co/gELtanK7Tm — Lisa Smith (@lsmith4680) September 29, 2017

BREAKING: Facebook COO was forner Clinton employee! Did she do the Russian ads for Hillary??? #FacebookLeaks https://t.co/32n8Akj40N — M (@Youronlymisha) September 29, 2017