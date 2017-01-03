Assange Bombshell: Our Source Is Not The Russians

Julian Assange has told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that Russia were not responsible for hacking the DNC emails, in an exclusive new interview due to air on Tuesday night.

According to the WikiLeaks founder, the Russian government had absolutely nothing to do with the John Podesta and DNC email leaks:

HANNITY: Can you say to the American people, unequivocally, that you did not get this information about the DNC, John Podesta’s emails, can you tell the American people 1,000 percent that you did not get it from Russia or anybody associated with Russia?

JULIAN ASSANGE: Yes. We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party.

The full interview with Julian Assange is scheduled to air on Tuesday night at 10pm ET.

ASSANGE: Our publications had wide uptake by the American people, they’re all true. But that’s not the allegation that’s being presented by the Obama White House.

So, why such a dramatic response? Well, the reason is obvious. They’re trying to delegitimize the Trump administration as it goes into the White House.

They are trying to say that President-elect Trump is not a legitimate President…

ASSANGE: Our source is not a state party, so the answer for our interactions is no.

But if we look at our most recent statement from the US government, which is on the 29th of December, OK, we had five different branches of government, Treasury, DHS, FBI, White House presenting their accusations to underpin Obama’s throwing out 29 Russian diplomats. What was missing from all of those statements? The word WikiLeaks. It’s very strange.