Assange Bombshell: Russia Were Not Behind US Election Hacking

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has made a public appearance to refute CIA claims that Russian hackers influenced the US election.

Speaking on Sean Hannity’s radio show, Assange said that Russia were not responsible for the DNC email leaks sent to WikiLeaks.

Hill reports:

On Sean Hannity’s radio show, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said that hacked Democratic documents sent to reporters at Gawker and The Hill may have come from Russia.

But, he said, he is confident the emails he received did not come from the same source.

“Our source is not the Russian government,” said Assange, later claiming WikiLeaks did not receive its material from any state actor, Russia or otherwise.

Assange has been adamant that Russia did not send the files to his site.

In fact, his confirmation that a state actor did not send the hacked emails violates a longstanding WikiLeaks policy of not making any comment about sources.