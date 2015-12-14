Astronaut Admits Kubrick Filmed Apollo 11 Footage In Hollywood

Astronaut Alexey Leonov, the first man to walk in space, has said that parts of the Apollo 11 space mission were faked, and that Stanley Kubrick was hired to film them in a studio in Hollywood.

Soviet cosmonaut Leonov was interviewed by The Russian News & Information Agency RIA Novosti and says that Apollo was partially filmed in Hollywood and the US flag was reinforced with a steel mesh.

[SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]

Awe130.com reports:

Leonov, the Russian astronaut who was the first man to walk in space, tells us that the Americans did land on the moon but that Kubrick filmed parts of the Apollo moon landings on Earth.

This echoes the statement made by the late Mr Teague, a mission control worker during the Apollo era.

During an Infowars Nightly News interview in 2014 he also states that the photo and film material was probably faked.

For years people have been investigating the Apollo photo and film material and finding all kinds of anomalies.