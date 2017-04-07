Attorney Suing Elite Pedophile Ring Shot Dead

An attorney who was working on multiple legal cases against members of the elite pedophile ring was shot dead in Atlanta on Monday.

Trinh Huynh, 40, was working pro bono with abuse victims on several legal cases involving high-profile elite pedophiles outside of her regular work at a law firm, and was said to have a “take no prisoners” attitude towards pedophiles, regardless of their status in society.

The brave attorney was executed in the street by multiple gunshots at 7:40am in midtown Atlanta on Monday in what police have described as a “targeted killing“.

The killer was captured on CCTV released by police and can be seen “acting calm” before identifying and approaching Huynh, shooting her in cold blood, and then casually jogging away after the killing.

Police have now arrested the alleged assassin, 39-year-old Raylon Browning, over the shooting, but admit they have yet to connect the dots between him and his victim.

Officers arrested him in nearby Cobb County after he was pulled over for running a red light by traffic police. A police spokesman said Browning was “unfazed” by the allegations.

Those who knew Huynh said she was an amazing woman with a kind heart who “always had a smile on face” despite the harrowing nature of her job.

But according to police, the brave attorney, fighting the elite pedophile ring, may have made herself a target.

“We definitely believe that she was a target,” Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said. “Why she was a target, we do not know that yet.”

Deputy Chief Darryl Tolleson said the 39-year-old alleged killer was also wanted on assault charges stemming from a separate incident on Sunday, where he allegedly stabbed two people.

The officers did not know Browning was a suspect in Huynh’s murder when they arrested him, the Journal-Constitution reports. Police later found what is believed to be the murder weapon in his car.

The arrest comes after CCTV footage showing the man – believed to be Browning – in the moments directly before and after the shooting on Huynh.

The man was spotted walking down Peachtree Place to the junction of Peachtree Road, where he shot Huynh in the back before fleeing the way he came.

“I look up and see the woman, she just drops in the crosswalk bleeding,” witness Toney Booker told Fox 5 Atlanta.

“She’s clutching her wound trying to keep pressure, and then she went unresponsive, So civilians run out to her and give her chest compression’s to bring her back, while they’re applying pressure.“

She was pronounced dead later, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The killer didn’t talk to Huynh before he killed her – suggesting that the killing was “targeted” – police said, earlier this week.

“We see him following her in another piece of video,” Vazquez said. “There was another person in that intersection and it appears that he specifically targeted her.”

He added that the killer was unusually calm throughout. A connection between the shooter and Huynh hasn’t yet been established, Vazquez said.

Huynh was as an in-house lawyer at UPS who had previously worked at law firms Powell Goldstein and Alston & Bird, Law.com reported.

Outside of work, she traveled extensively and was active in both pro bono legal work and volunteering.

Huynh was a member of the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network, which provides free legal services to immigrant victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.

The 40-year-old was born in Saigon, Vietnam, but came to America as a child immigrant. She graduated Princeton University in 1998 and Emory University School of Law in 2004.