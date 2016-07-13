Latest

Authorities Conduct Raids Across Germany For “Online Hate” Postings

Posted on July 13, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, World // 2 Comments

German authorities conduct raids across Germany for 'online hate speech'

Authorities in Germany have begun conducting nationwide raids against citizens who are suspected of posting “hate messages” on social media websites. 

Police have raided the homes of 40 people so far, mostly on suspicion of posting right-wing views.

ABC News reports:

German law restricts free speech if it includes incitement to violence, glorifying Nazism, racial discrimination or Holocaust denial.

Enforcement of the law has been tested in recent years by a rise in online hate speech, often posted anonymously.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a statement Wednesday that the law must apply on the internet too.

His office noted that activists who campaign against far-right extremism and migrants are particularly frequent targets of online hate speech.

  • Monolith Enforcer

    Fuck off, Germany. You have more pressing issues with those demonic Muslims. But then again, you like rolling over on your backs with your legs up in the air to supplicate those that want to exterminate you, don’t you? It’s gotten to the point to where I hate my own…

