Autism Activists, Working Against Big Pharma, Found Dead

Two prominent autism activists who linked the autism epidemic to the lack of safety testing in the vaccination industry have been found dead in suspicious circumstances within a short period.

Jeana Beck, aka Gina Smith, the author of “Unlocking Autism”, was found dead in a canal on November 17th. Beck was traveling with her son, who is autistic.

Police say she went outside to smoke but “never came back.”

The next night, police found her deceased body in a canal behind the Rodeway Inn where they were staying. Almost immediately police announced they did not suspect foul play, leading to criticism in many quarters.

Jeana Beck’s family have rejected the police report, and say they want real answers now.

Jeana Beck is the second high-profile autism activist to have died in suspicious circumstances this year, as experts fear the activists have suffered similar fates to the eighty plus holistic doctors who have been found dead without adequate explanation in the last few years.

Jeana Beck’s non-profit organizations Unlocking Autism was a follower of Age of Autism, whose editor Dan Olmsted was found dead earlier in suspicious circumstances in January this year.

Dan Olmsted was a Yale-trained investigative journalist who was fearless in confronting Big Pharma and the vaccination industry. His investigative reporting was of the highest calibre and educated many people about the real science behind vaccines and autism.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jeana Beck’s family. You can donate here.