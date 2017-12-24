Baba Vanga Predicts China Will Become World’s Super Power In 2018

Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic has two world changing predictions for 2018.

Vanga, who previously predicted Brexit, 9/11, the election of Barack Obama, the Boxing Day tsunami and the rise of ISIS, says that China will become the world’s next “super power” even taking over the United States.

She has also predicted that a new form of energy will be discovered on Venus.

Vanga died in 1996 leaving a string of predictions right up to the 51st century and accurately foretold of natural disasters and global events long before they occurred.

But will her predictions for next year come true?

The Express reports: There are not currently plans to spend a space mission to Venus.

However the Parker Solar Probe, named after the solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker, is due to launch in July 2018.

And while it will not actually land on Venus, it will use the planet’s gravitational force to achieve multiple passes of the Sun.

Ms Vanga’s second prediction could also be plausible because China’s economy has significantly rocketed in recent years.

It was recently predicted China’s contribution to GDP would surpass that of America’s by 2018, according to research group The Conference Board.

The US contributed to 16.7 per cent of the world’s economy in 2015. But this is expected to drop to 14.9 per cent by 2025, according to Forbes.

Whereas, Beijing’s economy rose to 15.6 per cent in 2015 from 1970 when it was only responsible for just 4.1 per cent of the world’s economy.

Ms Vanga, often referred to as “Nostradamus from the Balkans”, made hundreds of predictions during her 50-year career as a clairvoyant – with many alluding to naturally disasters.