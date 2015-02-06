Ban Doctors Who Disagree With Vaccines, Says Washington Post

In an article titled ‘Revoke the license of any doctor who opposes vaccination’ the Washington Post says that anti-vaccine views, even those by Doctors, are based on “anecdote, myth, hearsay, rumor, ideology, fraud or some combination of all of these”. 

They suggest that during an epidemic Doctors who disagree with the vaccine dogma given to them by big pharma companies ought to have their licenses revoked. 

The Washington Post report:

Doctors who purvey views based on anecdote, myth, hearsay, rumor, ideology, fraud or some combination of all of these, particularly during an epidemic, should have their medical licenses revoked. Thankfully, states have the right tools to do so. It’s time to use them.

But a doctor is not just another person with First Amendment rights to free speech. When a doctor tells you not to vaccinate, it is not the same as when a layperson says the same thing. And when a doctor ignores the evidence to claim that the measles vaccine will harm your child, it is not the same as when your bartender or hairdresser says so. Physicians’ speech invokes medical authority, so when they speak, patients tend to listen. Especially when they speak on TV.

Because lives hang in the balance, medical speech is held to a higher standard. A doctor must consider the public health and patient good in all that he says in his role as an expert. To do otherwise, as the ethics codes in medicine and nursing suggest, is unprofessional. It might even constitute misconduct if such talk contributed to an epidemic.

Counseling against vaccination is exactly that kind of misconduct. The science is unimpeachable: Vaccines do not cause autism; measles is dangerous and contagious; inoculating against the disease is neither pointless nor riskier than abstention. Those doctors who counsel otherwise — who distort what patients need to know to preserve their health or that of their children — have crossed a bright red line. They have violated a patient’s right to informed consent, which depends on accurate information.

When politicians ignore the evidence, fail to cite appropriate medical authorities, and rely on hearsay and rumor, with the result that people — out of ignorance or error — don’t vaccinate their children, we can and should deny them elective office. When a doctor does so, we should demand that he forfeit his right to use his medical degree to misinform, confuse or lie.

Thankfully the Washington Post don’t run the country. What do you think about their views on vaccinations? Should doctors who oppose vaccines have their licenses revoked?

  • Judith

    While we are at it – lets put in jail the criminals involved in pharmaceutical corruption:

    According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, GlaxoSmithKline is guilty of bribing doctors and hospitals in order to have their products promoted. The verdict, established in a court in Changsha, slaps the UK pharmaceutical firm with a $490 million fine, the largest in China’s history. This puts an end to an investigation that began in July of 2013. Chinese officials estimate that GSK made $150 million in illegal profits.

    In 2004 after causing an estimated 60,000 deaths worldwide primarily from heart attacks and strokes, Merck pharmaceuticals bestselling arthritis drug Vioxx was withdrawn from sale worldwide. Priorto that Vioxx’s manufacturer Merck had ‘mounted a ghost-writing campaign’ to promote Vioxx. 96 articles were published, some of which omitted to mention the deaths of patients who participatedin clinical trials of the drug.26 Not only did it promote dishonest conduct, Merck had ‘drawn up a hitlist of “rogue” researchers who had criticised Vioxx [who] had to be discredited and ‘neutralized’.27

    In 2006 it was revealed that Bayer Corporation had discovered that their injection drug, which was used by hemophiliacs, was contaminated with the HIV virus. Internal documents prove that after they knew the drug was contaminated, and they took it off the U.S. market, they dumped it in Europe, Asia and South America, knowingly exposing thousands, most of them children, to the live HIV virus. Government officials in France went to prison for allowing the drug to be distributed. The documents show that the FDA colluded with Bayer to cover-up the scandal and allowed the deadly drug to be distributed globally. No Bayer executives ever faced arrest or prosecution in the United States.

    Bayer has also been involved in controversies regarding some of its drug products; its statin drug Baycol (cerivastatin) was discontinued in 2001 after 52 people died from renal failure, and Trasylol (Aprotinin), used to control bleeding during major surgery, was withdrawn from the markets worldwide when reports of increased mortality emerged; it was later re-introduced in Europe but not in the US. Bayer’s neonicotinoid pesticides have been the subject of controversy regarding their possible role in colony collapse disorder.

    Revelations that Boehringer Ingelheim, the maker of anti-coagulant drug Pradaxa, had withheld some of their internal analysis that suggested that patients should have their blood levels monitored. Pradaxa has been ‘associated with 280 deaths in Australia and 1,400 adverse drug reactions in the past five years, including abdominal bleeding, brain haemorrhages, strokes and heart attacks.’

    In 2009 Eli Lilly paid $1.415 billion in fines and settlements for the ‘off-label’ promotion of Zyprexa. Eli Lily were fined for the off-label promotion for its use with dementia patients.40

    Pfizer was fined $2.3 billion, then the largest health care fraud settlement and the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States. Pfizer pled guilty to misbranding the painkiller Bextra with “the intent to defraud or mislead”,The government alleged that Pfizer also promoted three other drugs illegally: the antipsychotic Geodon, an antibiotic Zyvox, and the antiepileptic drug Lyrica.

    2012 GlaxoSmithKline agreed to pay a fine of $3 billion to resolve civil and criminal liabilities regarding its promotion of drugs, as well as its failure to report safety data. GlaxoSmithKline also pled guilty to failing to disclose safety information about the diabetes drug Avandia to the FDA.

    2013 Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay a $2.2 billion fine to resolve criminal and civil allegations relating to the prescription drugs Risperdal, Invega and Natrecor. T

    2009 Eli Lilly was fined $1.42 billion to resolve a government investigation into the off-label promotion of the antipsychotic Zyprexa. The government also alleged that Lilly targeted primary care physicians to promote Zyprexa for unapproved uses and “trained its sales force to disregard the law.”

    2010 AstraZeneca was fined $520 million to resolve allegations that it illegally promoted the antipsychotic drug Seroquel.

    2012 Abbott was fined $1.5 billion in connection to the illegal promotion of the antipsychotic drug Depakote.

    Pfizer is a large vaccine manufacturer owned by the infamous Monsanto which has bought to you Dioxin, Roundup, DDT, GMO’s. 24D Agent Orange, Bovine Growth Hormone, saccharin, PCB’s.

    An analysis of 70 trials of the most common antidepressants – involving more than 18,000 people – found they doubled the risk of suicide and aggressive behaviourin under 18s.After comparing clinical trial information to actual patient reports the scientists found pharmaceutical companies had regularly misclassified deaths and suicidal events in people taking anti-depressants to “favour their products”.

    Experts said the review’s findings were “startling” and said it was “deeply worrying” that clinical trials appear to have been misreported.

  • Judith

    Yes in doctors we trust – however where do they get the research from and is this research reliable?

    Dr. Richard Horton, the current editor-in-chief of the Lancet – considered to be one of the most well respected peer-reviewed medical journals in the world has this to say.
    He recently published a statement declaring that a lot of published research is in fact unreliable at best, if not completely false.

    “The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness.” (source)

    This is quite disturbing, given the fact that all of these studies (which are industry sponsored) are used to develop drugs/vaccines to supposedly help people, train medical staff, educate medical students and more.

    Dr. Marcia Angell, a physician and longtime Editor in Chief of the New England Medical Journal (NEMJ), which is considered to another one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals in the world, makes her view of the subject quite plain:

    “It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine” (source)

  • Judith

    We trust that the vaccines we give our children are safe. We trust that the authorities are doing adequate research. However there has never been a vaccinated/unvaccinated study. All vaccines are studied against another vaccine as it is regarded as “unethical” to use a placebo.

    “Robert Kennedy Jr. has been very clear that the CDC is a cesspool of corruption. Thompson coming forward proves that.

    Thompson wants to finish what he started. He handed over documents to Rep. Posey, and he wants to testify. We’ve been asking Congress for a hearing so that Thompson can testify. But he needs to be subpoenaed so that he has protection when he testifies.

    What Thompson knows and what those documents contain, according to Bobby Kennedy, are “not just a smoking gun but a wildfire that will burn the CDC vaccines division to the ground.”

    (Side note: Thompson came forward as a whistleblower in 2014 claiming to have evidence that the CDC manipulated data of one of a vaccine studies that is commonly cited and that claims to show no increased risk of autism following the MMR vaccine (Age at first measles-mumps-rubella vaccination in children with autism and school-matched control subjects: a population-based study in metropolitan Atlanta; 2004). Thompson states that he regrets that data from the study was omitted and that that data did show a risk of increased autism after receiving the MMR vaccine.”

  • AutismDadd

    No news here. Banning anyone critical of vaccines is an industry and government standard. Like your job at CDC? then STFU

    • transportjohnny

      Anyone watch House of Cards????? Big Govt can only align and control big business. Thus the decimation of middle class business owners. I feel sorry for people who cannot think for themselves and don’t mind the herd mentality……as it pertains to anything really…..esp….Govt workers. They have no idea on what it takes to sign the front of their own paycheck…..but they are great at signing the back…..since it is someone else’s money.

      • AutismDadd

        Both Government and Corporate like lazy minds. They make the best drones and will follow any order. Resistance is futile for these no-brainers. It why they do the same job for 40 years, then die.

  • ladykatie25

    I think the only thing worse than having your child die from a vaccine that you willingly gave them, is having them die from a vaccine you DID NOT want them to have but that your government FORCED you to give them.