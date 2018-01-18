Barack Obama Announces He Is Returning To Politics In 2018

Two terms in office has been enough for every US president in history – except for number 44, Barack Obama, who has announced he is returning to politics in 2018.

The former president had a busy year in 2017 after leaving the White House, traveling around the world and meeting with world leaders as though he was still president, and attempting to sabotage the plans of the duly elected president of the United States.

Now Obama is reportedly planning to return to the political stage in 2018, setting the stage for a prominent role in the lead up to the crucial midterm elections.

According to Yahoo, close associates to the 44th president predict a politically active year, including campaign stops and other displays of public support. Obama will “continue to be politically active in 2018, with more endorsements and more campaigning,” his spokeswoman Katie Hill told The Chicago Tribune.

Before leaving office, Obama took the unusual step of vowing to remain politically relevant, saying he would work with and endorse candidates who sought to preserve his legacy. Usually former presidents take a vow to step out of the political limelight, and allow their successor to get on with the job of leading the country.

But not Obama. The former president is bucking the trend, apparently desperate to stay in the limelight and continue implementing his globalist agenda on the United States.

In 2017, Obama took on President Donald Trump on multiple occasions, and met with countless world leaders in order to sabotage Trump’s agenda. Trump aides have joked that Obama is “practically stalking the president”, by mirroring his travel arrangements, and popping up all over the world wherever Trump is to be found.

Though Obama tries not to address the 45th president by name, he is on record saying that the Trump presidency has created “an unusual time,” and he believes this gives him the right to act in a manner unlike any other former president.

Obama also couldn’t help himself when he saw his beloved Obamacare being repealed, speaking out angrily about Republican efforts to repeal his socialist healthcare system. He also advocated in favor of protections for so-called “Dreamers” and criticized Trump for his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.