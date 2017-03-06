Barbra Streisand Blames President Trump For Her Rapid Weight Gain

Barbra Streisand promised to move to Australia if Donald Trump won the election, but she is still here and still blaming Trump for everything including her recent rapid weight gain.

Streisand tweeted Saturday that President Trump is the cause of her shocking weight gain, explaining that after starting the day with a green juice she switches to pancakes doused in maple syrup after watching the morning news.

Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017

Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017



The comfort eater and vocal Clinton supporter issued the tweets after President Trump accused the Obama administration of wiretapping Trump Tower during the election campaign in a concerted effort to ensure a Clinton victory.

Streisand has been one of Trump’s most vocal celebrity critics, holding an expensive New York City fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in June, and recently writing a sanctimonious article for the Huffington Post, declaring that President Trump’s first 40 days in office “pale in comparison” to Obama’s early days in office.

“Trump has promised to ‘make America great again.’ What makes America great is when our government is as good as our people, and acts with compassion and decency and humility,” she wrote. “He has failed this test already in his first 40 days.”

In a previous article for the same publication, Streisand called Trump “clueless, reckless, graceless and heartless,” and also “terrifyingly scary.”

Given the high emotion of her rhetoric, it doesn’t sound like Babs’ comfort eating is going to end anytime soon. In the interests of her waistline, not to mention her mental health, we can only urge her – again – to follow through on her “threat” to move to Australia and actually make it a reality.