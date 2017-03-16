BBC Crew Injured After Sudden Volcanic Blast On Mount Etna

Ten people, including members of a BBC film crew, were injured following a huge and unexpected volcanic blast on Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna.

The violent explosion caught the crew off guard as they were filming a report on the volcano.

BBC correspondent Rebecca Morelle described the incident as “extremely scary” and that it caused injuries and evacuation from scene.

Bbc team all ok – some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though – it was extremely scary. (5) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Caught up in incident at Mount Etna – bbc crew & tourists caught up in huge explosion – caused injuries and evacuation from scene. (1) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Mountain rescue teams have been sent in to save at least one group of tourists and treat the injured.

Etna has spewed lava three times in three weeks, but this explosion was the first eruption in more than a year and appears to have come out of the blue.

RT reports:

Volcanologist Boris Behncke, part of the expedition, also received minor injuries to his head during what he described as a “violent explosion.”

Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises. Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30 year career (3) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam – not an experience I ever ever want to repeat (8) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Back at hotel now after Etna explosion. Here’s @NewsCamerawoman with the massive hole a lump of rock burnt through her coat. pic.twitter.com/GVSyj3Sa9A — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

The moment of the Etna explosion – filmed by @NewsCamerawoman – she, @alisonfrancis & I VERY relieved to be safe.

https://t.co/YewpahruyW — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, entered a new eruptive phase Wednesday after erupting spectacularly at the end of last month.

The lava flow, combined with the thick snow on the mountain side, resulted in a second volcanic blast Thursday morning, local media outlet Catania Today reported.

Thursday’s volcanic blast, which caught out the BBC group, caused lava to ooze down the southern side of the crater, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Both eruptions were classed as ‘Strombolian’ activity by volcanologists. This type of eruption is characterized by intermittent bursts of lava which can reach heights of several hundred meters as a result of trapped bubbles of gas escaping through the lava.