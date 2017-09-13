Belgian Mayor, Working Against EU Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

A Belgian mayor has been found dead in a cemetery with his throat slit open, months after vowing to “identify and publicly shame” a “powerful gang of Satan worshippers, killers and pedophiles” that he claimed was running European politics.

The body of Alfred Gadenne, 71, Mayor of the south Belgian town Mouscron, was discovered by his wife on Monday evening at Luingne Cemetery, where he carried out voluntary duties as a part-time caretaker.

He had been out to close the historical cemetery for the night when he was brutally murdered, leading friends and associates to claim he was taken out after revealing his plans to publicly identify and shame members of the European Parliament in Brussels.

“He said he had proof the European Union was being run by Satanists with an advanced agenda of death and destruction, and an appetite for the darkest crimes. He said Brussels was a wolf in sheep’s clothing, preaching love and openness, but actually a den of depravity,” a friend and former employee said.

“He was working on an enormous exposé that he said would shake Europe to it’s very core.“

Mr Gadenne was the conservative mayor of Mouscron, an industrial town of 57,000 located south of the European Parliament in Brussels, headquarters of the European Union.

His death has shocked the country, with Belgium’s Prime Minister expressing ‘horror’ at the death of the retired national lawmaker.

Local news service SudInfo, citing unnamed sources, said a suspect had handed himself in to police, but the motive for the brutal murder remained unclear.

According to the Daily Mail, the case was handed to a local prosecutor rather than to national counter-terrorism investigators.

‘I have learned with horror of the brutal death of Alfred Gadenne,‘ Prime Minister Charles Michel, a liberal, said on Twitter. ‘All my thoughts are with his family and friends.‘

Among the many others offering condolences was Martine Aubry, the former French Socialist party leader and long-time mayor of metropolitan Lille.

Philippe Courard, president of the parliament for Belgium’s French-speaking south, tweeted in French: ‘Terrifying. What kind of world are we living in?’

Emergency services were at the scene on Monday evening.