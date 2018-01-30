Ben Swann Fired From CBS After Exposing D.C. Pedophile Ring

CBS has fired Ben Swann, the news anchor who bravely exposed a Washington D.C. pedophile ring on his show Reality Check.

According to CBS46 general manager Lyle Banks, Ben was asked to leave the station three days ago due to his desire to carry on exposing elite pedophiles operating within our government.

“Ben Swann is no longer an employee of WGCL-TV, effective immediately. We thank Ben for his contributions and wish him well,” Lyle Banks said in a press release.

Ajc.com reports: His Reality Check reports over the years have often veered into alt-right conspiracy theories. His last one focused on PizzaGate, which aired on CBS46 a year ago, led to his first suspension and removal of his Truth in Media website and most of his social media platforms.

Swann recently began raising funds to bring back his Reality Check stories using cyber currency Dash. He posted a video Thursday night teasing a big announcement on Tuesday, January 30. When CBS46 found out about the video Friday morning, management suspended him.

His Reality Check operation preceded his arrival at CBS46 in 2015. Echoing right-wing conspiracy sites, he has questioned everything from the origins of ISIS to the veracity of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings to whether Russia was actually involved in the DNC email hacks.

His Truth in Media site was connected with the Republican Liberty Caucus at one point. Before joining CBS46, he worked for Russia Today, an international television network funded by the Russian government.

He appeared in 2013 on InfoWars where he talked about Democrats wanting to take your guns and how irrelevant mainstream media is.