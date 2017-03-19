Bernie Sanders: ‘Democrat Party Is Sinking Like The Titanic’

Bernie Sanders compared the Democratic Party in 2017 to the ill-fated Titanic in a recent interview, adding that corrupt and self-interested Democrat leaders want to maintain the “status quo” and sink with the ship so long as they can keep their “first-class seats.“

“Certainly there are some people in the Democratic Party who want to maintain the status quo,” Sanders told the New York Times Magazine when asked if he thought the Democratic Party knew what it stood for anymore.

“They would rather go down with the Titanic so long as they have first-class seats,” Sanders continued.

Sanders ran an insurgent campaign for president in 2016 as an alternative to the establishment choice Hillary Clinton. He has challenged the Democratic Party to fight for everyday, working class Americans, arguing that the Democratic establishment has sold out its roots and become the party of metropolitan elites rather than a party of the people.

The party has become unrecognizable in the last few decades. Democrats are now beholden to Wall Street, the military-industrial complex, and other big-money interests, according to Senator Sanders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), another member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party suggested to the Times in the same article that President Donald Trump’s election reminded Democrats that they should focus on promoting their values instead of lining their own pockets.

“Our values are more in line with most of America,” Warren said.

The Democratic Party has faced internal turmoil since Republicans regained the White House in November in what for many was a surprise election victory. While some progressives are pushing for the party to become more liberal, more centrist Democrats have called for Democratic leadership to reach out to Trump supporters in Middle America.

Unlike many members of Democrat HQ, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) is telling it like it is. He has warned his colleagues that things are so grim the DNC can hardly consider itself a national party anymore.

“We’re at the point now where we are not even a national party at this point,” Tim Ryan said after the presidential election.

“We have some support on the coast, but we lost the support of Middle America.”