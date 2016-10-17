Bernie Sanders Suggests Election Is Rigged, Unendorses Hillary Clinton

In an unexpected announcement Bernie Sanders has suggested that the Presidential election may be rigged, and has unendorsed Hillary Clinton.

In a cryptic Facebook message posted on Sunday, Sanders warned American citizens of a rigged system and criticised the overly powerful elite who run it.

“That was not Abraham Lincoln’s vision of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Sanders complained.

His entire message reads:

“Let’s be honest and acknowledge what we are talking about.

We are talking about a rapid movement in this country toward a political system in which a handful of very wealthy people and special interests will determine who gets elected or who does not get elected.

That is not what this country is supposed to be about.

