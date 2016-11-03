Bernie Sanders Deserts Hillary As Clinton Camp Implodes

As the Clinton campaign rattles from one scandal to another amid plunging poll numbers, Bernie Sanders has reverted to his old self – scolding Hillary Clinton as the pro-Wall Street, establishment candidate and promising to fight her at every turn in the Senate should she be elected.

Sanders’ most recent tweets and op-eds have shifted from explaining why someone should vote for Clinton – an unpopular position among his support base – to what he and his supporters need to do the day after this dumpster fire of an election season is over. Hillary Clinton’s flaws are back in his sight.

“The leverage that I think I take into the Senate is taking on the entire Democratic Party establishment, and, you know, taking on a very powerful political organization with the Clinton people,” Sanders said in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

“We won 22 states and 46 percent of the pledged delegates, 13.4 million votes…and a majority of the younger people, the future of the country…That gives me a lot of leverage, leverage that I intend to use.”

Sanders also cautioned that if Clinton appoints corrupt, pro-Wall Street administration officials – as her Goldman Sachs speeches released by WikiLeaks suggest she is likely to do – he will do everything in his power to fight those nominations. “I expect her to appoint people who will head agencies in a way that is consistent with the Democratic Party platform, and if not, I will do my best to oppose those nominees,” he added.

This tweet from Sanders sure didn’t sound like it was referring to Hillary Clinton. Make no mistake, Sanders is gearing up for a fight.

Now is the time for our next president to rally people against Wall Street and corporate greed and stand up for the declining middle class. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 30, 2016

Bernie was also asked by a supporter about the write-in thing – and his response might surprise you. “If you want to write me in here [Vermont], I think it’s fine.”