Bernie Sanders Voted As America’s Most Popular Politician

According to a new poll published on Tuesday, US Senator Bernie Sanders is currently the most popular politician in America.

The Harvard-Harris survey shows that the former presidential candidate is the only viable contender capable of uniting the Democratic Party following Hillary’s loss last year.

Presstv.com reports:

In fact, the senator from the state of Vermont was the only politician who scored the majority vote out of 16 officials within the administration of President Donald Trump as well as congressional leaders.

On the bottom of the list was Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon. While the hardliner nationalist, who was recently removed from a key committee at the National Security Council, was favored by 16 percent of voters, nearly 45 percent of the respondents thought the opposite.

According to the poll, Sanders was viewed favorably by 80 percent of registered Democrats.

Sanders is an independent but caucuses with the Democratic Party and is counted as a Democrat for purposes of committee assignments. He ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in last year’s presidential vote.

“In losing to Hillary, Bernie Sanders has floated above today’s partisan politics while Bannon has, rightly or wrongly, taken the blame for the administration’s failures,” Harvard-Harris co-director Mark Penn said.

“Sanders is an asset to the Democrats while Bannon is a liability to the administration,” he added.

The poll’s findings show that Sanders’ supporters might still have a chance to see him run in 2020, a possibility the 75-year-old senator has not ruled out.

Speculations about Sanders’ plans for 2020 gained momentum earlier this month, when he predicted that Trump would be a one-term president.

He made the comments days before beginning his country-wide tour with Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, which aims at winning back support for the Democratic Party in states where Republicans were dominant.

Democrats are still recovering from a disastrous 2016 political campaign, which saw them lose the White House and both houses of Congress to Republicans.