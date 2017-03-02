Bernie Sanders To Create New Democrat Party – ‘Minus The Corruption’

Bernie Sanders is threatening to take millions of Democrat voters away, over to a newly formed Party, free from corruption and vote rigging.

Following his unexpected loss during last years primaries, the Vermont Senator is looking at plans devised by his supporters to form his own third party, according to reports.

If Sanders agrees, millions of his followers, many of whom find the existing Democrat Party completely corrupt, are expected to follow him – giving him a real fighting chance to win a 2020 presidential campaign.

Conservativetribune.com reports:

That would mean that the Democrat Party would split apart, lose millions of voters and thus potentially lose every major election for years to come.

So, we’re perfectly fine with that.

While this third party idea may be the dream of many “Bernie bros,” in reality it most likely isn’t going to happen, though that hasn’t stopped uneasy Democrat officials from speaking out against any potential split.

“He ran for president through the party, did extraordinarily well, better than anybody thought he was going to do, and I think it is incumbent upon him to make sure that his base stays in line with the party to ensure that we win races,” said Daniel Halpern, a Democratic National Committee member from Georgia.

There have been a few attempts to get a new party started. The website for the “Draft Bernie for a People’s Party” outlines how this new party would be truly progressive, but of course the program hinges on Sanders actually signing up.

ABC News noted that many progressives have become further disenchanted with the Democrat Party now that former Labor Secretary Tom Perez is the chairman, increasing their incentive to break away. Many of the more progressive members had backed Perez’s chief rival for the post, Muslim Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison.

Right now the Democrat Party is deeply divided. Much of this is reminiscent of what happened after the 2008 elections with the tea party wave that swept the Republican Party.

While we can enjoy watching Democrats destroy each other, we must also be cautious. The tea party wave elected Republicans to Congress in numbers that hadn’t been seen in years. We must be careful to not ignore the threat posed by this new progressive movement.