Bible Experts Say 2017 Is The Year Of The Rapture

Christians who monitor Bible prophecies and world events for signs the Rapture is imminent have a message for the world – “the end times are nearly here. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

The Rapture Index, run by a website dedicated to monitoring world news for signs that the end times are near, hit its highest point ever in late 2016, and it has maintained the critical warning ever since.

Todd Strandberg monitors events such as Satanism, geopolitics, bizarre weather and plagues to work out the ‘Rapture Index’.

Strandberg told Mail Online that Biblical prophecies regarding the arrival of the end times have started being fulfilled at an incredible speed. ‘It seems like we are heading into the eye of a hurricane and I am fascinated with what’s going on with Donald Trump – both sides are whirling faster and faster.’

What is the rapture?

The word rapture does not appear in the Bible, but it is a term frequently used in conjunction with events relating to the Second Coming of Jesus, according to bibleinfo.com.

The meaning or definition of rapture is the idea that the coming of Jesus will take place in two separate stages.

The first will be a secret rapture—or carrying away of the saved to heaven—at the beginning of a seven-year period of tribulation, during which the antichrist will appear.

The second phase occurs at the close of this time of tribulation when Jesus will return to Earth in triumph and glory.

‘You could say the Rapture index is a Dow Jones Industrial Average of end time activity, but I think it would be better if you viewed it as prophetic speedometer.’

‘The higher the number, the faster we’re moving towards the occurrence of pre-tribulation rapture.’

Michael Parker, who runs the blog End of Time Prophecies says, ‘2017 will be a year of great awakening and of great shaking.

‘The time is soon coming – and appears to have already started – when the earth will start its belching forth of earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, extreme weather conditions the like of which modern mankind has never seen before.’

3 Signs The Rapture Is Coming In 2017

Rapture & End Times report there are many End Time signs, plainly visible to all of us who are aware and spiritually awake. But, 3 particular “super-signs” stand out from the rest. They are unique, because they happen at an exact year in history. This gives us a clue for the timing of the Rapture, and the beginning of the 7 year Tribulation.

They are all tied to God’s chosen people, the Jews. And, they all occur exactly 50 years apart. The first super-sign happened 100 years ago.

Protect me as the pupil of Your eye;

hide me in the shadow of Your wings

Psalm 17:8

1917 – A National Home for the Jewish People

The Balfour Declaration was a letter addressed to the British Foreign Secretary, Lord Arthur Balfour on November 2, 1917, which laid the foundation for the formation of the state of Israel.

At the same time, after 400 years of rule, Ottoman Turkey lost control of Jerusalem to the British Empire. The Battle of Jerusalem occurred during the British Empire’s “Jerusalem Operations” against the Ottoman Empire.

On December 11, 2017, General Edmund Allenby entered the Old City on foot through the Jaffa Gate instead of horse or vehicles to show respect for the holy city. He was the first Christian in many centuries to control Jerusalem.

The Balfour Declaration and this victory led to the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, a proposal by the United Nations, which recommended a partition of Mandatory Palestine at the end of the British Mandate. On 29 November 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted the Plan.

Jewish immigration to the Land of Israel) increased, and ultimately led to Israeli independence a year later, in 1948. This time was marked by massive migration of Jews from both Europe and the Muslim countries to Israel.

The second super-sign prophesied in the Bible happened exactly 50 years later.

May God be gracious to us and bless us;

look on us with favor Selah

so that Your way may be known on earth,

Your salvation among all nations.

Psalm 67:1-2

1967 – The Jews return to Jerusalem

The Six-Day War was fought between June 5 and 10, 1967 by Israel and the neighboring states of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, backed by the Soviet Union. On the morning of June 7, the order was given to recapture the Old City. Israeli paratroopers stormed the city and secured it.

Defense Minister Moshe Dayan arrived with Chief of Staff Yitzhak Rabin to formally mark the Jews’ return to their historic capital and their holiest site. At the Western Wall, the IDF’s chaplain, Rabbi Shlomo Goren, blew a shofar to celebrate the event.

Israeli Reaction to the Recapture of the Western Wall and the Old City of Jerusalem

“For some two thousand years the Temple Mount was forbidden to the Jews. Until you came — you, the paratroopers — and returned it to the bosom of the nation. The Western Wall, for which every heart beats, is ours once again. Many Jews have taken their lives into their hands throughout our long history, in order to reach Jerusalem and live here. Endless words of longing have expressed the deep yearning for Jerusalem that beats within the Jewish heart… You have been given the great privilege of completing the circle, of returning to the nation its capital and its holy center… Jerusalem is yours forever.”

–Commander Motta Gur to his brigade upon their recapture of Jerusalem’s Old City and holy sites.

“We have returned to all that is holy in our land. We have returned never to be parted from it again.”

–Defense Minister Moshe Dayan, upon reaching the Western Wall.

“The Wall was before us. I trembled. There it was as I had known it—immense, mighty, in all its splendor…overcome, I bowed my head in silence.”

–General Uzi Narkiss, Head of Central Command during the Six Day War.

“I felt truly shaken and stood there murmuring a prayer for peace. Motta Gur’s paratroopers were struggling to reach the Wall and toudh it. We stood among a tangle of rugged, battle-weary men who were unable to believe their eyes or restrain their emotions. Their eyes were moist with tears, their speech incoherent. The overwhelming desire was to cling to the Wall, to hold on to that great moment as long as possible.”

–Chief of Staff Yitzchak Rabin.

“I am speaking to you from the plaza of the Western Wall, the remnant of our Holy Temple. ‘Comfort my people, comfort them, says the Lord your God.’ This is the day we have hoped for, let us rejoice and be glad in His salvation. The vision of all generations is being realized before our eyes: The city of God, the site of the Temple, the Temple Mount and the Western Wall, the symbol of the nation’s redemption, have been redeemed today by you, heroes of the Israel Defense Forces. By doing so you have fulfilled the oath of generations, ‘If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, may my right hand forget its cunning.’ Indeed, we have not forgotten you, Jerusalem, our holy city, our glory. In the name of the entire Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora, I hereby recite with supreme joy, Blessed art Thou, O Lord our God, King of the universe, who has kept us in life, who has preserved us, and enabled us to reach this day. This year in Jerusalem – rebuilt! “

–General Shlomo Goren, Chaplain of the Israeli Defense Forces, at the Western Wall.

2017 – the last super-sign is being prepared right now, exactly 50 years later.

Praise the Lord, all nations!

Glorify Him, all peoples!

For His faithful love to us is great;

the Lord’s faithfulness endures forever.

Hallelujah!

Psalm 117:1-2

2017 – The rebuilding of a Third Temple

All indications are that, before the end of 2017, sacrificial worship will resume, and construction of the Third Temple will begin. How will this be possible? Just as Cyrus, the king of Persia, was prompted by God in 538 B.C. to make a decree that the Temple in Jerusalem should be rebuilt, so will a modern political leader be prompted.

Just as Cyrus was a non-believer, so will this leader be. In fact, he is the Beast or Antichrist, who secures a peace treaty between the modern nation of Israel and its neighbors following the Ezekiel war (Ezekiel 38 – 39).

This agreement is called the Arab-Israeli Peace Agreement. This Middle East peace initiative is themajor End Times sign, and indicates the beginning of the 7 year Tribulation. It is the prophetic trip wire that is more critical than any other modern sign.

This agreement will guarantee a two-state Israeli-Palestinian solution, with the conditions that the Palestinians end violence, act against “all those engaged in terror”, draw up a constitution, hold elections and the Israelis would stop settlement activities and act with military restraint.

In return, Arab countries will recognize Israel and her right to exist.

In a surprising twist that confirms Bible prophesy, the deal will most likely be forced by a land-for-peace deals and a land swap that includes a 7 year lease.

A modern version of the Sanhedrin stands ready to resume the Temple sacrifice at a moment’s notice:

Menorah and Oil Stand Ready for Third Temple as Hanukkah Approaches / Breaking Israel News, November 17, 2016

“The oil is ready, so if the government decided to permit it, we are ready to go up to the Temple Mount and light the menorah,” affirmed Rabbi Yaakov Savir, appointed by the Sanhedrin to oversee the complex oil-making process.

He explained that lighting the menorah is actually considered a ritual offering to God: “The oil is burned just like an animal sacrifice and is considered one of the daily Temple offerings.”

“We can do this part of the Temple service on the Temple Mount right now without building a Temple. We are preparing the oil now, so that if the situation suddenly arises, we will be ready to perform this mitzvah (Torah commandment),” Rabbi Savir told Breaking Israel News.

“It is clear though, that the Temple will be rebuilt. It may happen sooner or it may happen later, but people are becoming more conscious of the Temple, studying about it, and the number of visitors to the Temple Mount is rising rapidly. It is inevitable that the will of the people, their desire to build the Temple, will become a reality.”

We believe that the Peace Treaty and Third Temple will begin the dark one “week” or 7 year period called the Tribulation, and that this will start this year. Then, half way through the treaty the Antichrist (or Beast) will enter the Temple and declare himself to be God.

So, to recap, this is the 100 year timeline, in exact 50 year increments:

1917 – A National Home for the Jewish People / Jerusalem freed from the Ottoman Empire

1967 – The Jews return to Jerusalem

2017 – The rebuilding of a Third Temple begins

We do not think it is unusual that the predicted “season” of the Lord’s return was made clear to believers. The Lord does everything with precise timing.