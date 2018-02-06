Big Pharma Panic As Vaccinated Children Keep Dying From Flu Across U.S.

Unprecedented numbers of children across America are dying from influenza after getting the flu shot, and Big Pharma are scrambling to cover-up the enormity of the scandal.

According to the CDC, this year’s flu has already killed 44,116 people, with the flu vaccine proving completely ineffective against this year’s particularly nasty H3N2 strain.

Via The Organic Prepper:

Not only does this influenza strain produce a more intense and deadly flu, the flu vaccine is less effective against it. This Centers for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) article discusses a study published in The Lancet spanning 11 years that demonstrates H3N2 is more resistant to the flu vaccine. … the flu vaccine demonstrates only a 33% vaccine effective (VE) rate with the average H3N2 strain… To make matters worse, this year’s flu vaccine isn’t even close to the average 33% VE rate of prior years. This year’s vaccine is performing at approximately a 10% VE rate.

Naturalnews.com reports: You mean to tell me the CDC already knows that this year’s vaccine is only 10% effective at protecting children from the influenza strains circulating in the wild? According to CBS News:

This year’s flu vaccine may only be 10% effective, experts warn… It is the same formulation that was used during Australia’s most recent flu season — which typically sets a pattern for what the U.S. will face — and it was only 10 percent effective there.

How many children who died from this year’s flu were vaccinated with the “10% effective” flu shot?

Note that the vaccine-pushing media isn’t reporting headlines such as, “Child who died from the flu was vaccinated with the flu shot.” No, that would be heresy to the vaccine dogmatists and propagandists who desperately push the false science that claims flu shots always work.

Even when flu shots don’t work, these propagandists still claim they sorta, kinda, almost work. CBS News dutifully demonstrates this pseudoscience delusion by restating the fictitious mantra of the flu propagandists: “Experts say that if you do get the flu, it will likely be less severe if you have gotten a flu shot.”

There is no evidence whatsoever to support such a claim, of course, but that doesn’t stop the media from repeating it — almost verbatim — in every news story that covers the repeated failures of the flu vaccine itself.

There is evidence, however, that mercury-laced flu shots are killing infants. A 4,250% increase in fetal deaths was documented following the mercury-laced flu vaccination sweep of 2009 – 2010. Furthermore, Natural News has irrefutably proven that flu shots still contain mercury, even though the vaccine industry deliberately lies and claims mercury has been removed from all vaccines given to children. That’s a deliberate lie.

Not only is it unbelievably sad that American children keep dying from a preventableinfection, but it’s downright criminal that the medical establishment and legacy media both refuse to tell parents how to save the lives of their children through low-cost nutrition.