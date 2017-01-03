Bilderberg Elite Given Ultimatum By Hackers

The Bilderberg Group website was compromised by a group of hackers on Friday, promising to expose members’ criminal activities.

Hackers posted a message threatening to hack and expose individual members of the secretive group, unless the elites started working for the benefit of remaining 99 % of humanity.

The global elite have 365 days to change their behaviour, according to Anonymous.

The following message appeared on bilderbergmeetings.org:

0x? HackBack movement

AnD AnonyMous

===============[ present ]================

=== Message to the People ===

SInCe the Advent of Time, huMans have long forgotten to love and CaRe for eaCh other.

In TheiR egoist, selfish driven minds, a coUpLe of people have managed to get the Power and abuse it against the weakz.

HiStorY is repEating Itself.

TheRe is no EqualiTy between humans on world scale and So called HumAN Rights ArE nothiNg more than an Illusion.

The Globalization and World order system is faVorinG this unbearable situation, at least it IS for huMans-caRers.

whatS going On today: weak PeoPles suffer, die or livE in poVerty to serve upper interestS.

EmPoweRed ElitE plays the world BIG Guys.

This World order is conduCted by grouPs which are composed of WeALthy 1% uber-Elite and CorrUpted empowered Politicians.

DoNt follOw theIr proPagaNda sayIng this situation Is not TruE or Paranoia-driven.

post cold-war LiberaL capitalism has managed tO wideSpreAd *IDEA* that $$$ equals hapiness and should be a lifegoal for the 99%. An egoist goal.

ThIs system also sEttleD durably dOminance of ThesE groups.

they told Us “yOu GoT To worK hard!” TheY don’t. Inheriting powerS from their Parents and these groups of “FriEnds”.

ThEre Is no suCces sTories sorry: would TOp100 richEst persons alive still been riCh if thEy were born in Africa from poor pArents, No.

ThEse whole grouPs and iNterests are driVen by tHe evil idea that some HuMans (them) are superiorS to others (you).

ThE CurRent sysTem will keep them in place, in good positions and for a good amoUnT of Time.

YOuR CHildrEN stand NO CHANCE aGainst theirs. whatEver schools you put theM in.

NoW() is the time you need to think

NoW() is the time we nEed to put an end to this altogether

As you mAy havE guessEd thIs fight is INequal

PoWeR is in the hand of ThesE groupS

But not All hope is lost

We, the free people, wiLl fIght for You without even asking

But we need mOre than this: we beg you supPort

WiThoUt you, the public, We cAnT do nothing

LiSten to yoUr heart, see the situation and do what you shoUld

YoU *CAN* makE the world a better place

=== Message to the WealthY Elitico-Political 1% RIChEst dominant pricks ===

WoRDs are not enOugh To TeLl you how much we dispiTe you and your dominant behAvior

No HumAns stanD above otheRs and you WIll have to learn IT

Dear Bilderberg mEmBers, From NoW(), each OnE of you have 1 year (365 days) to truly work in faVor of HumaNs and not youR private interests

Each TopIc you disCuss or work you achieve thRough YoUr uber privAte meetinGs should from now benefit WORlD population and not X or Y groUp of people

OtHerWIse, we will FinD you and we Will hAck you

MiNd the cuRrent situation: We conTrol your expensive connected cars, we control your connecteD house security devices, we control your daughter laptop, we control your wife’s mobile,

we tape YoUR seCret meetings, we reAD your emaiLs, we control your faVoriTe eScort girl smartWatch, we ARe inside your beLoved banks and we Are reading YoUr assets

You wont be safe anywhere near electricty anyMore

We WiLL watch yOu, from NoW on you got to WoRk for Us, Humanity, the People

====================== [ greets ]=========================

CheErs to PhineAs Fisher, you Re one of the GreatEst hUmaN alive

Softpedia reports:

The Bilderberg Group is a conference that first took place in 1954 and which consists of influential people from Europe and North America meeting to discuss a variety of topics every year.

The club comprises up to 150 members who are part of the media, finance, academia, and various industry sectors. Meetings take place in private, and no public statements are released on what’s being discussed. The most recent conference took place in Germany in June this year.

The official website of the organization was hacked by the HackBack movement and Anonymous, who left a message explaining that all these influential members need to start working for the humanity and not for their own benefit.

Start working for humans or else

Hackers also posted an ultimatum for the Bilderberg Group, warning members that they each have 1 year to start working for humans or other attacks would follow.

“Dear Bilderberg members, from now on, each one of you have 1 year (365 days) to truly work in favor of humans and not your private interests. Otherwise, we will find you and we will hack you,” the message reads.

The hacker group also warned that they can breach pretty much everything belonging to members of the Bilderberg club, including bank accounts, connected cars, laptops, and mobile phones.

“Mind the current situation: We control your expensive connected cars, we control your connected house security devices, we control your daughter’s laptop, we control your wife’s mobile. We tape your secret meetings, we read your emails, we control your favorite escort girl’s smartwatch, we are inside your beloved banks and we are reading your assets. You won’t be safe anywhere near electricity anymore,” the message continues.

At the time of writing this article, the website still appears to be hacked, and it’s not yet clear if the organization is aware of the breach.