Bilderberg Group Gathers To Set Elite Global Agenda

The secretive Bilderberg group is holding its annual meeting today where the world’s most influential politicians and business leaders will meet to set a political and economic agenda for the world.

Bilderbergers like to fish for bright, talented and promising politicians and encourage them to attend an annual meeting where they will get to join an established network of influential people who all like talking global affairs.

The interaction between a promising politician serving the public and money-men serving the banking elite is what makes the world go round, according to the Bilderbergers.

This year’s meeting will be held at the Westfields Marriot in Chantilly, Virginia, from June 1-4.

Mark Anderson of the American Free Press will be there to expose these global powerbrokers.

By Mark Anderson:

With a little help from the Virginia police in the Fairfax County Sully District, as well as the obscure Bilderberg media-relations outlet and its May 19 late-coming online announcement, it’s been confirmed that Bilderberg 2017 will take place in Virginia, June 1-4, at the Westfields Marriot in Chantilly.

The Bilderbergers are naturally attracted to that snooty, secluded hotel, since they’ve met there before—in 2002, 2008, and in 2012, the year that Jim Tucker, the late AFP Bilderberg hound, made his last appearance covering the shadowy group after chasing these sons of smokestack billionaires since the mid-1970s.

The annual Bilderberg gatherings are perhaps the most exclusive and obscure among all the meetings of economic ministers (G7, G20 etc.), the World Economic Forum, and other, more familiar global groupings.

Encircled by an armada of private armed guards and publicly financed police, the Bilderberg Meetings, as they’re formally called, are totally closed to the reporting press and public, with the entire five-star hotel or resort of choice sealed off. Even the Bilderberg “sibling” group, the younger but larger Trilateral Commission. co-founded by the late powerbroker David Rockefeller, doesn’t resort to sealing off an entire hotel for itself.

The Bilderberg Meetings are the perfect convergence of public and private interests for the basic purpose of secretly charting the world’s economic and political destiny, although many other groups, including the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House) are represented in some manner at Bilderberg and do their part in “the network” as well.

The Bilderberg gatherings consist of 140 chiefly European and North American central bankers, finance ministers, former and current legislators, former and current prime ministers, corporate titans, and media moguls and editors who attend but agree not to report on the proceedings, thereby putting the public trust last.

Other participants include European royalty, NATO and other military brass, select think-tank fellows from the Brookings Institution and other noted institutes, and high-tech gurus from Silicon Valley, among others.

Coming out of last year’s meeting in Dresden, Germany, the Bilderbergers are facing an altered world, what with the U.S. president being Donald Trump—whose early actions as president included pulling the U.S. out of the Bilderberg-favored Trans-Pacific Partnership. Britain also voted just after last year’s Bilderberg meeting to exit the European Union. Early Bilderbergers, beginning with their first meeting in Holland in 1954, helped build the EU through all its intermediate stages to the present.

This AFP writer, having covered six previous Bilderberg gatherings, will travel to Chantilly to further discern the status of Bilderberg, to see if general public awareness of the group is rising or needs improvement, and to see if public protests are as strong as ever against one of the world’s most infamous private conferences.

Bilderberg functions as a world-networking and planning forum for the purpose of off-the-grid private governance for the banking and general corporate classes, whose officers and other representatives are sealed in the same hotel as key government officials. Those officials are in a unique, carefully concealed position to cut special wide-ranging deals for select corporations, even while the Bilderbergers groom select attendees for future important positions in government and the private sector.

Mark Anderson is a roaming editor at the American Free Press.