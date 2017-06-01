Bilderberg Group Gathers To Set Elite Global Agenda

June 1, 2017 Edmondo Burr Conspiracies 6

Bilderberg

The secretive Bilderberg group is holding its annual meeting today where the world’s most influential politicians and business leaders will meet to set a political and economic agenda for the world.

Bilderbergers like to fish for bright, talented and promising politicians and encourage them to attend an annual meeting where they will get to join an established network of influential people who all like talking global affairs.

The interaction between a promising politician serving the public and money-men serving the banking elite is what makes the world go round, according to the Bilderbergers.

This year’s meeting will be held at the Westfields Marriot in Chantilly, Virginia, from June 1-4.

Mark Anderson of the American Free Press will be there to expose these global powerbrokers.

By Mark Anderson:

With a little help from the Virginia police in the Fairfax County Sully District, as well as the obscure Bilderberg media-relations outlet and its May 19 late-coming online announcement, it’s been confirmed that Bilderberg 2017 will take place in Virginia, June 1-4, at the Westfields Marriot in Chantilly.

The Bilderbergers are naturally attracted to that snooty, secluded hotel, since they’ve met there before—in 2002, 2008, and in 2012, the year that Jim Tucker, the late AFP Bilderberg hound, made his last appearance covering the shadowy group after chasing these sons of smokestack billionaires since the mid-1970s.

The annual Bilderberg gatherings are perhaps the most exclusive and obscure among all the meetings of economic ministers (G7, G20 etc.), the World Economic Forum, and other, more familiar global groupings.

Encircled by an armada of private armed guards and publicly financed police, the Bilderberg Meetings, as they’re formally called, are totally closed to the reporting press and public, with the entire five-star hotel or resort of choice sealed off. Even the Bilderberg “sibling” group, the younger but larger Trilateral Commission. co-founded by the late powerbroker David Rockefeller, doesn’t resort to sealing off an entire hotel for itself.

The Bilderberg Meetings are the perfect convergence of public and private interests for the basic purpose of secretly charting the world’s economic and political destiny, although many other groups, including the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House) are represented in some manner at Bilderberg and do their part in “the network” as well.

The Bilderberg gatherings consist of 140 chiefly European and North American central bankers, finance ministers, former and current legislators, former and current prime ministers, corporate titans, and media moguls and editors who attend but agree not to report on the proceedings, thereby putting the public trust last.

Other participants include European royalty, NATO and other military brass, select think-tank fellows from the Brookings Institution and other noted institutes, and high-tech gurus from Silicon Valley, among others.

Coming out of last year’s meeting in Dresden, Germany, the Bilderbergers are facing an altered world, what with the U.S. president being Donald Trump—whose early actions as president included pulling the U.S. out of the Bilderberg-favored Trans-Pacific Partnership. Britain also voted just after last year’s Bilderberg meeting to exit the European Union. Early Bilderbergers, beginning with their first meeting in Holland in 1954, helped build the EU through all its intermediate stages to the present.

This AFP writer, having covered six previous Bilderberg gatherings, will travel to Chantilly to further discern the status of Bilderberg, to see if general public awareness of the group is rising or needs improvement, and to see if public protests are as strong as ever against one of the world’s most infamous private conferences.

Bilderberg functions as a world-networking and planning forum for the purpose of off-the-grid private governance for the banking and general corporate classes, whose officers and other representatives are sealed in the same hotel as key government officials. Those officials are in a unique, carefully concealed position to cut special wide-ranging deals for select corporations, even while the Bilderbergers groom select attendees for future important positions in government and the private sector.Bilderberg

Mark Anderson is a roaming editor at the American Free Press.

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

  • https://www.facebook.com/The-Real-Fake-Jack-Anchors-the-Real-Fake-News-1173053739408784/ #realFakeJack

    Damn, my invitation arrived to late.

  • Black Swan

    Psychopaths On Parade: ” Psychopaths, says Robert D. Hair of the University of British Columbia, can be “Charming” but deadly. Their hallmark is a stunning lack of Conscience. Their game is self gratification at the other person’s expense. Many spend time in prison and mental institutions, many donot.”

    • Mollie Norris

      Dr. Robert Hare.

  • Anna Carrington

    If in doubt blame the Psychopaths. They seem to crop up everywhere. Surely someone somewhere should do some deep academic probing on this group rather than the pop psychology stuff which is available on line. If they are so dangerous don’t we need some clearly funded research to rid ourselves of this menace?

  • Bryan See

    Bubbling beneath the surface of the anti-elite wave is the reality that it is not migrants or trade that are primarily to blame for the feeling of lostness and the degradation of incomes. Instead, it is technology—fast-coming advances in robotics, manufacturing and machine-learning—that is eroding and wholly stripping away well-paying jobs. A lot of experts think worse is coming.

    It is only a matter of time before it dawns on millions of Americans—particularly the chunk that has already been whipped into a frenzy by Brexit and Trump’s appeal to their reduced circumstances—that the iPhones they love so much are a substantial source of their current unhappiness. And they are likely to turn their anger at high-tech companies for inventing and commercializing too much, too fast. The most visible target will be Silicon Valley and places like it.

    There is no telling how precisely these modern-day Luddites will express their anger. But look for the backlash to materialize in the form of demonization, protests at tech offices, and demands of politicians that something be done: should Silicon Valley be forced to slow down robotization? Should robots made abroad be stopped at the border of the injured nation? Will the backlash go truly global?

    These outbreaks of protest will flow from one primary rule—the Injustice Rule, with masses of people feeling seriously aggrieved at headlong technologization that recklessly takes no heed of all its potential impacts.

    This will realize Baba Vanga’s prophecy about Russia and Putin, which state that “Everything melts away like ice, yet the glory of Vladimir and the glory of Russia, are the only things that remain. Russia will not only survive, but will come to dominate the world.”

    • R. V. Datmir

      Well Moscow is the Third Rome after all…