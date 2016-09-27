Bill Cooper Predicted Rise In School Shootings In 1991

American conspiracy theorist, broadcaster and author, Bill Cooper, predicted a rise in school shootings in his 1991 book Behold a Pale Horse, saying that they would be used by the government to justify strict gun control laws.

William Milton Cooper described with eerie accuracy a government who was willing to manufacture a false flag event in order to further a global agenda of destroying America’s sovereignty by confiscating citizens’ guns.

Americanintelligencereport.com reports:

In chapter 12 of his book, Behold a Pale Horse, Cooper goes on to warn us of a rise in school shootings in order to justify stricter gun laws. He believed the government was willing to encourage importation of firearms for criminals to use in order to accomplish this agenda. This later became Eric Holder’s Fast & Furious scandal.

“The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the anti-gun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd Amendment.”

The author also tied in the usage of psychoactive and/or psychotropic drugs with mass shootings. Almost all mass shooters are on some form of mind altering drugs, and some even have bizarre ties to odd military programs.

Cooper in his broadcast Hour of the Time, warned about 9/11 and named Osama Bin Laden by name. He went on to provide evidence and expose the governments complacency and inability to find Osama Bin Laden leading up to the days of September 11th, 2001.

“Whatever is going to happen they’re going to blame on Osama Bin Laden don’t you even believe it. Another social illusion, social engineering project to change the minds and the attitudes and the beliefs of the people of the world and especially the united states to bring about one world socialist totalitarian government. Can you believe what they were saying for a while, that Timothy Mcveigh, the CIA, the NSA, the FBI, the defense intelligence agency, can not find Osama Bin Laden in their wildest dreams but Timothy Mcveigh and Terry Nichols could? And recruit him to be their partners in blowing up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building? How stupid can you be, these guys didn’t have a nickel between them.”

Although William was very accurate on many of his political predictions he also was known for his fringe belief in UFO’s, which he rebuked near the end of his life. He believed that the UFO conspiracy is being used to cover-up a real top secret government aircraft program.

Listen to: Behold a Pale Horse Remastered for free! Courtesy of The Rundown Live and Hour of The Time.