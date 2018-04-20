Bill Gates Funds Satellite Network To Surveil ‘Every Inch Of The Planet’

Bill Gates has announced plans for a satellite network that will provide imagery and live video of “every inch of the planet” in virtually real time and at a resolution high enough to capture in “great detail” the activity of each of Earth’s seven billion inhabitants.

EarthNow and Bill Gates’ unsettling pitch describes a network of satellites that can see any corner of the globe and provide live video with a delay of about a second.

Privacy campaigners claim the amount of information this puts in the hands of those who control and afford to pay for it is “deeply disturbing”, and the pitch does little to appease these concerns.

Quietly admitting that imagery and video will be sold to governments and private organizations in the fine print, the Bill Gates project is attempting to use the possible environmental benefits of the surveillance to convince the public that the massive intrusion into their privacy is for a worthwhile cause.

According to the pitch, the potential uses of the technology include:

Catching illegal fishing in the act, watching hurricanes and typhoons as they evolve, detecting forest fires the moment they start, watching volcanoes the instant they start to erupt, assisting the media in telling stories from around the world, tracking large whales as they migrate, helping “smart cities” become more efficient, providing on-demand data about crop health, and observing conflict zones around the world.

But thanks to Facebook’s recent travails, we all know how much money can be made from surveillance. CEO Russell Hannigan told The Wall Street Journal that EarthNow will have a total cost of around $1 billion. As interesting as it may be to watch hurricanes and typhoons evolve, that’s a lot of money to invest without expectations of serious financial windfall.

Bill Gates’ project to surveil every inch of the planet must not be disguised as an environmental project for the benefit of the world. Like all of the globalist billionaire’s projects — think deadly vaccines and the disastrous Common Core educational system — Gates will be attempting to wring maximum profit out of the venture while pursuing the goals of the New World Order.

Bill Gates, the world’s second richest man, is part of a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda that is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government — which will replace sovereign nation-states — and the introduction of a surveillance based police state is instrumental to their plans.