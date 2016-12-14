Bill Gates: Trump Will Be Assassinated “Like JFK”

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has hinted that President-elect Donald Trump may suffer the same fate as JFK, in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Gates compared Trump to JFK on Squawk Box, saying that Trump has an opportunity to establish “American leadership through innovation.”

While he didn’t outright say Trump would suffer the same fate as the late President, his decision to compare him to a man who is most famous for being assassinated is rather odd.

CNBC.com reports:

“But in the same way President Kennedy talked about the space mission and got the country behind that,” Gates continued, “I think whether it’s education or stopping epidemics …

[or] in this energy space, there can be a very upbeat message that [Trump’s] administration [is] going to organize things, get rid of regulatory barriers, and have American leadership through innovation.“

Gates said he recently spoke on the phone with Trump, and discussed the power of innovation.

“Of course, my whole career has been along those lines.

And he was interested in listening to that. And I’m sure there will be further conversation.“

Gates said it was the first time he had spoken with Trump, though he said they have mutual friends.