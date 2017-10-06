Bill Gates: Vaccine Skeptics Are ‘Child Killers’

In an interview with CNN, billionaire drug pusher Bill Gates lashed out at vaccine skeptics – people who believe vaccines should be independently tested for safety like other pharmaceutical products – calling them “child killers.“

Claiming that anyone who opposes the mandatory roll-out of untested vaccines “has blood on their hands“, the globalist billionaire also took the opportunity to smear Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s reputation further, claiming the British doctor is responsible for the deaths of thousands of children.

“Dr. Wakefield has been shown to have used absolutely fraudulent data,” claimed Gates. “He had a financial interest in some lawsuits, he created a fake paper, the journal allowed it to run. All the other studies were done, showed no connection whatsoever again and again and again. So it’s an absolute lie that has killed thousands of kids.”

Gates then went on to insult the parents of vaccine injured children, refusing to address side-effects caused by vaccines, and instead labelling these parents “child killers” for daring to voice concerns about vaccine safety.

“The people who go and engage in those anti-vaccine efforts — you know, they, they kill children. It’s a very sad thing, because these vaccines are important.”

The strong claims by Bill Gates have caused a storm in vaccine skeptic circles, with many accusing the billionaire of “the worst kind of hypocrisy.”

In 2009, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation quietly funded trials of the controversial Gardasil vaccination on 16,000 tribal school children living in Andhra Pradesh, India. According to a report published in Economic Times India back in August, many of the children fell violently ill not long after receiving the vaccine, and at least five of them died.

In a separate vaccine trial of Cervarix that was also funded by the Gates Foundation around the same time, an estimated 14,000 tribal children in Vadodara, India, were vaccinated for HPV. The result of this trial was two children dead and possibly hundreds of others severely injured.

In both of the trials, many of the consent forms were forged, and many of the children’s illiterate parents were coerced into signing consent forms with their thumbprints, not understanding what they were signing up for.

A petition condemning these crimes against vulnerable children notes that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), both of which supported the trials, were “criminally negligent” for testing deadly vaccines on “a vulnerable, uneducated and under-informed population [of] school administrators, students and their parents who were not provided informed consent or advised of potential adverse effects.”

It wasn’t until a non-governmental organization known as SAMA began investigating the two trials that these Nazi-like experiments on vulnerable children were finally brought to light. But none of the corporate media in the U.S. dared to cover it. The only country that took notice was India, which is now seeking justice against Bill Gates and his band of child killers.

Psychologists will tell you that people who try to control others through manipulation, will often accuse them of behaviors that they are engaged in themselves. It’s called gaslighting and it’s a classic manipulation tactic.

Vaccine skeptics, calling for common-sense safety tests and schedules, are not child killers. These people, often parents of vaccine-damaged children, only have the best interests of future generations at heart.

There is only one child killer in this equation.