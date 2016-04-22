Bizarre: Niagara Falls Turned Purple On Day Prince Died

Niagara Falls ‘coincidentally’ turned purple on the day that music legend Prince died at the age of 57.

A picture of the majestic Falls was posted by Canadian travel company @CanoeTravel, who had stated that the reason for the tribute was Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

With Prince’s death having occured that morning, people assumed the purple Niagara Falls was to commemorate Prince’s hit song “Purple Rain.”

Consequenceofsound.net reports:

The account incorrectly stated that Elizabeth’s birthday is the reason for the tribute, as clearly some mystical power has conspired to turn Mother Nature purple to commemorate the late, legendary Prince.

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in purple today for the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth. Photo via @NiagaraParks. pic.twitter.com/UeXOH6Yd5w — Canoe Travel (@canoetravel) April 21, 2016

With literally thousands of Prince tributes pouring in from all corners of the world, it’s good to see Niagara Falls doing its part to pay homage to one of the most brilliant, prolific artists humanity has ever known, who was found dead at his Paisley Park Estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota, this morning.