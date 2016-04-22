Latest

Bizarre: Niagara Falls Turned Purple On Day Prince Died

Posted on April 22, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Weird // 2 Comments

Niagara falls turns purple the day Prince died

Niagara Falls ‘coincidentally’ turned purple on the day that music legend Prince died at the age of 57. 

A picture of the majestic Falls was posted by Canadian travel company @CanoeTravel, who had stated that the reason for the tribute was Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

With Prince’s death having occured that morning, people assumed the purple Niagara Falls was to commemorate Prince’s hit song “Purple Rain.”

Consequenceofsound.net reports:

The account incorrectly stated that Elizabeth’s birthday is the reason for the tribute, as clearly some mystical power has conspired to turn Mother Nature purple to commemorate the late, legendary Prince.

With literally thousands of Prince tributes pouring in from all corners of the world, it’s good to see Niagara Falls doing its part to pay homage to one of the most brilliant, prolific artists humanity has ever known, who was found dead at his Paisley Park Estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota, this morning.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • Sheila Gazlay

    Did it create a purple rain(mist)?

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire