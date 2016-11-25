Black Friday Marked By Brawls & Fatal shootings In US

At least two people were killed in shootings at three different malls across the US on the the biggest shopping day of the year ‘Black Friday’.

Some American shoppers were seen brawling as they tried to lay their hands on the best sale bargains.

RT reports:

Three suspects have been arrested after a shooting at the Wolfchase Galleria mall in Memphis, Tennessee, police said. Multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told WHBQ-TV that “at least 40 shots were fired.”

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in a dispute over a parking spot outside a Walmart in Reno, Nevada, on Thursday evening, local police said. He reportedly got into a dispute with another man, and both were armed. Police have identified the people involved, and the investigation is ongoing.

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a parking lot outside a Macy’s store in Mays Landing, in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. The deceased was identified as a 20-year-old male from Atlantic City, shot “multiple times.” His brother, 26, is being treated for a gunshot wound in the leg. Police are still searching for a suspect.

In stores across the US, shoppers came to blows over holiday sales, in some cases requiring police intervention.

At a Walmart in Houston, Texas, one man lost his shorts trying to hold on to a $99 children’s car.

Police intervened after brawling shoppers knocked over a product stand at a Walmart in Moline, Illinois.

Here is a video of a run on towels in Bainbridge, Georgia, taken by Nancy Pritchett