Black Lives Matter Officially Ban White People From Event

Black Lives Matter have officially banned all white people from attending an upcoming event in Philadelphia.

An April 15 meeting that plans to discuss BLM initiatives for 2017 has made it clear that white people are explicitly banned, claiming that is it a “black only space.”

According to Daily Caller:

The April 15 meeting plans to discuss projects and initiatives for the upcoming year and act as a place for people to “meet, strategize and organize.”

While children are invited to attend, white people are explicitly banned from the meeting, according to the Facebook event page.

According to organizers, only if you identify as a person of African Diaspora, can you attend the meeting. Diaspora means taken out of Africa for the slave trade.

“If you identify as a person of the African Diaspora You can attend our meetings and become a member. If not you can support us in other ways,” Philly BLM said in a tweet.

“African Disapora” usually refers to people who were taken out of Africa during the Transatlantic Slave Trades.

BLM organizers refer to Malcolm X as justification for the ban, saying that he banned whites too.

The group also referred to Malcolm X, saying he too had banned whites from his meetings on race.