Black Lives Matter Leader Charged With Pedophilia

One of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is facing pedophilia charges after police claim that Micah Rhodes had sex with an underage boy.

Rhodes was arrested last month after he was accused of being in a sexual relationship with an underage boy.

The 23-year-old faces four counts of Sex Abuse II (statutory rape). Police are accusing the leader of Portland, Oregon’s chapter of BLM of having sex with a 17-year-old boy in 2015 after they met on the gay dating app GRINDR.

Kgw.com reports:

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Rhodes is a self-proclaimed leader of Portland’s Resistance, a group which led disorderly anti-Trump protests.

According to booking papers, the initial sexual abuse accusations are for statutory, non-forced rape.

While Rhodes was in jail, detectives learned he had sexual contact with a juvenile male in Multnomah County and a juvenile female in Washington County, according to police. Charges were added in Multnomah County and Rhodes was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury.

According to an affidavit, the first case involves sex with a teenage boy.

The boy said he met Rhodes in 2015 via the Grindr dating app. He told Rhodes he was 17 and Rhodes told him that he had a record of sexual crimes and needed to exercise caution. The boy said despite that, they had consensual sex in Gresham and Troutdale.

Rhodes was interviewed by police on Jan. 25 and on Jan. 28. Both times he waived his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit. He acknowledged meeting the boy via Grindr and said the boy told him he was 17.

Rhodes did not admit specifically to sex in Gresham but said he may have had sex. Rhodes did admit to sex taking place in Troutdale, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not specify what led police to the victim and Rhodes now. It does say that in 2015, the Oregon Youth Authority informed Portland police that Rhodes reportedly confessed that year to having sex with the victim. At the time, Rhodes was on parole for first-degree sex abuse and first-degree sodomy crimes.