Black Lives Matter Threaten Violent Coup and Martial Law

Inspired by the recent bloodshed in Turkey, Black Lives Matter spokesman Shaun King has threatened America with a coup if the country elects Donald Trump as President.

“If Donald Trump becomes President, you are fooling yourself if you think we’re far from having a coup our own selves,” King tweeted. “I’m dead serious.”

Last month hacked Twitter accounts belonging to Black Lives Matter leaders revealed that Attorney General Loretta Lynch liaised with BLM and discussed the goal of bringing martial law to America.

The accounts belonging to Deray Mckesson and Johnetta Elzie clearly show that the Obama administration is working with the activist group to create civil unrest in America, and prevent the November election.

In the hacked Twitter messages Mckesson and Elzie say the declaration of martial law in America prior to the election would be a ‘win’ for Black Lives Matter.

This is an interesting DM exchange between Deray and Netta from last Monday that was pulled from his acct. pic.twitter.com/Bpt5bv8giz — The Saint⚜ (@TheSaintNegro29) June 12, 2016

The ending to Deray's and Netta's DM from his acct. regarding keeping Obama in office. #Trump2016 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/frwAMkFdJm — The Saint⚜ (@TheSaintNegro29) June 12, 2016

Black Lives Matter leader DeRay Mckesson claims to be leading a grassroots revolution for racial and economic justice, but it can be revealed that he has close connections with the privileged and is funded by George Soros and the elite for the purpose of inciting terror and furthering their agenda for a civil war and the disarmament of civilians.

DeRay McKesson lives in a house owned by a board member of George Soros’ Open Foundation, and the BLM leader takes home a salary of $165,000 paid for by Baltimore schools district taxpayers.

Soros groups have had several connections to Black Lives Matter organizers and activists. According to Politico, the Soros funded group The Democracy Alliance donated to several race-based movement organizations that ally with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many of George Soros’s groups have provided funding and guidance to the Black Lives Matter movement and affiliated organisations, with the billionaire investing $33 million in BLM alone.

Internal documents from Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment, a group organizing the protests in Ferguson after the death of Michael Brown, showed activists getting paid.

The American Mirror reports that Mckesson lives in a home owned by philanthropists James and Robin Wood in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s the same address he used when declaring his residency on his campaign committee registration form for his failed mayoral run in the city’s Democratic primary earlier this year.

The Woods have owned the home since 1996 and are wealthy donors to George Soros’ Open Society Institute. Robin Wood is so active that she was made a board member of the Open Society Institute back in 2008, according to the OSI’s website.

Last week the Balimore Sun reported the 31-year-old agitator Mckesson is making a handsome salary courtesy of Baltimore school district taxpayers.

In his new role, Mckesson is earning a salary of $165,000 as the district’s third chief of human capital in two years, and manage of a budget of $4 million and 56 employees.

After being appointed last month, Mckesson said he was ready to get to work.

“At its core, this role is about finding great people, matching them to the right role, and helping them to develop and experience careers in the service of our kids,” he said. “I am excited to return to city schools … and to continue doing the work to ensure that every child in Baltimore City receives a world-class education.”