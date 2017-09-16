Black Lives Matter shut down U2 concert

U2 were forced to cancel a scheduled concert on Saturday in St. Louis due to violent protests by Black Lives Matter.

In a joint statement, Live Nation and U2 said they were forced to abandon the event as they would not have been able to protect audience members from being injured or killed by Black Lives Matter activists.

Live Nation and U2 announced the news in a joint statement. “We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.

In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.” – Live Nation and U2

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Jim Hoft’s niece was going to attend Saturday’s U2 concert. She was worried after Friday night’s violence then got word the concert was cancelled. She has yet to hear back from Ticketmaster regarding refunds.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that fans will begin receiving refunds for non-internet purchases at 10 AM Monday.

Hundreds of St. Louis #BackLivesMatter protesters shut down Kingshighway in the Central West End Friday night.

The protesters held a rally there in the Central West End restaurant district for a couple hours.

OUTRAGED PROTESTERS ATTACKED MAYOR LYDA KREWSON’S HOME IN THE CENTRAL WEST END!

Black Lives Matter thugs hurled bricks at police officers. Three police officers were transported to the hospital.

The Governor of St. Louis, Eric Greitens made a powerful statement regarding the thugs throwing bricks at police officers.