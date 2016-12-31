Blue Comet To Fly By Earth On New Years Eve

There will be an opportunity to see the blue Comet 45P as it passes by the Earth on New Year’s Eve, just in time to say farewell to 2016.

Earlier this week NASA tweeted, “Say farewell to 2016 in cosmic style by looking up to see the #NewYearsEve #comet on December 31″

Comet 45P, also known as Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, is a periodic comet that can be seen from the Earth every five and a quarter years.

It has been building in prominence since first appearing in our skies on December 15 and will be more than 7 million miles away from Earth on New Year’s Eve.

Skygazers should be able to see it through binoculars or a telescope, provided they’re not too bleary eyed from celebrating new years eve themselves.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have advised that the comet has a bluish-green head and a fan-shaped tail will appear near to the crescent moon throughout the evening.