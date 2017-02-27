Bomb Threats In U.S. Trigger Evacuations Of Jewish Centers

Numerous Jewish communities across the U.S. have received bomb threats over the past two months.

In the latest wave of threats, dozens of Jewish community centers in twelve U.S. states from Alabama to Pennsylvania reported getting bomb threats on Monday.

Last week, 10 Jewish centers in five states received similar threats.

US: Jewish community centers in Alabama, Florida, Maryland and North Carolina evacuated in new round of bomb threats. pic.twitter.com/C2mktJn4jM — Behind The News (@Behind__News) February 27, 2017

The Levite Jewish Community center in Birmingham, Alabama was emptied on Monday morning. The center was also targeted last week.

New wave of bomb threats made against Jewish day schools and community centers in at least 11 states https://t.co/d8rOVR9Jf5 pic.twitter.com/nCcD4TAXo5 — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) February 27, 2017

The David Posnack Jewish Day School in Broward County, Florida was reportedly cleared following a bomb threat at 9:30 am.

16 more Jewish centers got rocked by fake bomb threats https://t.co/JZCpVysGoV pic.twitter.com/41M1VUM6jF — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 27, 2017

Three Jewish Community Centers (JCC) in Stated Island, New York was evacuated as well as the JCC in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and JCCs in Providence, Rhode Island.

There’s Yet Another Series of Bomb Threats Targeting Jewish Community Centers https://t.co/Ry2aWzaanL pic.twitter.com/gvNui1tvcR — DLW (@Dlw20161950) February 27, 2017

Just before noon, New York Representative Nita Lowey tweeted that a bomb threat had been made against the JCC in Tarrytown, New York.

A bomb threat was made today against the Jewish Community Center on the Hudson in Tarrytown. — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) February 27, 2017

The Jewish Federation of South Jersey tweeted that people had been moved from the building and police had arrived.

Reports indicate that Jewish centers in Delaware, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, South Carolina are also being vacated.

Here are the Jewish community centers victimized by bomb threats https://t.co/2YCjDZ8KvR via @HuffPostPol — Cyrus C. Taylor (@CyrusCTaylor) February 27, 2017

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, officials say students and staff were ushered from the JCC due to a bomb threat.

“Any anti-Semitic act or act of intimidation aimed at Jewish institutions and people in Pennsylvania is truly reprehensible and we must find those responsible and hold them accountable. This is not who we are as Americans or Pennsylvanians,” said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, according to WCBS.

“We will not take these threats and acts lightly and I have asked the Pennsylvania State Police and Office of Homeland Security to offer their full resources towards protecting these institutions and finding those responsible.”

Police were investigating Monday’s threats and all centers were declared safe and reopened after authorities did not find explosive devices, according to the Huffington Post.

The FBI and Department of Justice, meanwhile, have launched investigations into the series of bomb threats.

“The FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and will ensure this matter is investigated in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner,” said Carrie Adamowski, public affairs specialist for the FBI office in Philadelphia, according to WCBS.

It is the fifth wave of such bomb threats in less than two months. Last Monday, at least 10 Jewish centers in five states were targeted with bomb warnings on the same day leading to evacuations.

Jewish headstones destroyed at mass vandalization of St Louis cemetery Read more: https://t.co/O6eJXPCKWP@anyaparampil pic.twitter.com/sfJz2GG7je — RT America (@RT_America) February 21, 2017

The Anti-Defamation League received a bomb threat at its national headquarters in New York.

“After a careful investigation and cooperation with law enforcement, it has been determined that the threat was not credible,” the ADL stated in a press release.

The multiple bomb threats come just a day after over 500 gravestones were found damaged on Sunday in a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

Vandals topple scores of headstones at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia https://t.co/Nln6DYFi3X pic.twitter.com/JkTRIiHCNZ — RT America (@RT_America) February 27, 2017