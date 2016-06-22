Latest

Bombshell Report: Trump Is A Secret Clinton Plant

Posted on June 22, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 30 Comments

An extraordinary secret collusion between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has been revealed in a Democratic National Committee file released by Guccifer 2.0, the hacker who claimed responsibility for breaching the DNC database.

The file released on the hacker’s webpage on Tuesday morning reveals that ‘Donald J. Trump’ donated between $100,000 and $250,000 to Hillary Clinton during this presidential campaign, a figure that becomes even more extraordinary considering reports Trump’s own campaign funds have dwindled to $1.3 million.


DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz acknowledged that the party servers were hacked and that opposition research was stolen.

It is well known that Trump has donated money to Democrats in the past, with Ted Cruz raising this issue during the Republican primary debates. However public disclosure files reveal that these were token donations that amounted to a total of $6,400.  Trump himself dismissed them, saying he has donated to Democrats and Republicans in the past: ‘Before this I was a businessman. I give to everybody.’

However the new information about Trump secretly donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to his likely presidential rival raises different questions and lends credibility to the persistent rumor in political circles that Trump is a plant designed to clear the path for a Hillary Clinton presidency.

In an interview with The National Review, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) talks about rumors she’s heard that Trump is a secret Clinton plant — and she can’t dismiss the idea entirely.

There are some theories on the internet that this is Bill Clinton’s best political deal,” says Kaptur, who supported Bernie Sanders in this year’s Democratic primary. “That he [Bill Clinton] and Donald are buddies, and they have a lot of similar friends in New York, and he has masterfully selected a friend who maybe by October will say, ‘You know, this is very boring. And I’m going to get out.’ Do I believe it 100 percent, do I believe it 2 percent? You know, you really wonder.”

There are three main lines of argument supporting the assertion that Donald Trump is running a false flag campaign:

  1. Trump cannot possibly be considered either a Republican or a conservative, once you account for his apparent political beliefs (many of which are remarkably liberal) and concrete policy proposals (or lack thereof).
  2. Trump has close ties to both Hillary and Bill Clinton, with the former a guest of honour at his wedding in 2006, and the latter a long term friend.
  3. Trump’s promises to run on an independent ticket — if he lost the Republican nomination — indicate he cares more about splitting the Republican vote (essentially ensuring the election of a Democratic president) than he does about actually electing Republicans. He also lacks the wherewithal and/or long-term funding to mount a legitimate presidential campaign after becoming securing the presumptive Republican nomination.

Trump’s relationship with Bill Clinton seems to have deepened in the past few years. On August 5, The Washington Post reported that Clinton spoke with Trump in May of this year about Trump’s political ambitions. Here’s the how the paper characterized the exchange:

Former president Bill Clinton had a private telephone conversation in late spring with Donald Trump at the same time that the billionaire investor and reality-television star was nearing a decision to run for the White House … Four Trump allies and one Clinton associate familiar with the exchange said that Clinton encouraged Trump’s efforts to play a larger role in the Republican Party and offered his own views of the political landscape.

An aide to Bill Clinton characterized the exchange as merely “a casual chat” (those are the Post’s words), and Trump later denied the suggestion that the former President persuaded him to run on the Republican ticket, but the fact the exchange took place at all suggests that Clinton could have pictured what Trump’s campaign would look like, and more importantly, what it would mean for his wife and her own presidential ambitions.

Sowing division and chaos within the GOP, while at the same time convincing safety-first Democrats that they can’t take a chance voting for an outsider candidate like Bernie Sanders in case splitting the vote damages Democratic chances for the White House, the Trump campaign has been a masterclass in how to be a double agent plant. And that is before you even get to the secret donations.

  • jeffreytrvlr

    Is anyone surprised by this? These 2 used to screw young girls on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane, the “Lolita Express” not so long ago (Mr. Epstein served just 13 months for having sex with over 40 girls,some as young as 13…. http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/jeffrey-epstein-lives-high-life-release-prison-article-1.2070000). Epstein has been out since 2009 and continues to live in luxury and I am sure has maintained his friendship with these 2 pervs. That they conspired to screw the whole country for their financial gain and amusement is not a stretch. Hollywood should be so creative but they probably thought this story is just to unbelievable…I don’t. 🙁

    • Mira

      So Americans are screwed, no matter who they vote for. Bad for them, and bad for the rest of the world….America wake up, there is no democracy, maybe there never was…. 911 is just one example of how they screw their own.

      • Kathy Kelly

        It is important that we make known that we do not believe the government hype about 911. Thanks for posting this.

    • commonlaw

      Well- “Hello” GOP.

    • Stephen Paulsen

      Where is the link to this alleged email that was hacked? Your case will have more weight if you link to it. Anything less is a guess about its content on your part. I would LOVE for this to be proven, so please prove it.

      • Anon Wibble

        Whoever you vote for, a politician gets in. That’s why in the UK i am voting out of the EU, it reduces the number of politicians that get in. That’s the only way i can hope to make any difference to anything.

        • Lynn Meek

          So you’re the reason everything is going to crap. Thanks a lot.

        • Kathy Kelly

          You are making a BIG mistake on voting to get out of the EU.

        • Brian O’Connell

          Soooo, how exactly are you guys gonna pay for the economic damage you’re responsible for, hmmm?

        • DanS

          You’re a moron.

        • Mary Amezcua

          I seen a post on twitter, where he admitted to being a plant for Hillary, she knew she couldn’t win otherwise.

