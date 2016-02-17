Latest

Bombshell: Scalia Held ‘Secret’ Meeting With Obama Hours Before Death

Posted on February 17, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 41 Comments

US Supreme Justice Scalia held a 'secret' meeting with President Obama just hours before his suspicious death

A Foreign Intelligence Service report has revealed that US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia visited President Obama just hours before his suspicious death in Houston. 

The secret meeting was held aboard a US Air Force plane heading to a Texas ranch owned by a close friend of Obama’s.


Whatdoesitmean.com reports:

According to this report, SVR “assests” reported that on 11 February both President Obama and Justice Scalia were at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) scheduled for two separate US Air Force flights from Andrews Field—the first taking President Obama to Los Angeles, and the second taking Justice Scalia to Marfa Municipal Airport (KMRF) located in the southwestern region of Texas near the Mexican border.

While President Obama was scheduled to depart on one of the US Air Force’s two Boeing VC-25 aircraft (commonly referred to as Air Force One), this report continues, Justice Scalia’s flight was scheduled aboard a Gulfstream C-37A—which is the US Air Force’s designation for their fleet of the popular Gulfstream V private jet aircraft.

Just prior to these two US Air Force aircraft departing from Andrews Field, this report notes, SVR “assests” assigned to monitoring top American political and military figures noted a “discrepancy from normal protocol” when Justice Scalia’s three US Marshal Services Judicial Security Division (JSD) “protectors/defenders” left the airbase with the “personal protection” of this noted jurist being transferred to the US Secret Service (SS).

Upon both President Obama and Justice Scalia’s different flights departing from Andrews Field, this report continues detailing; an even greater “discrepancy from normal protocol” was noted by the SVR when they were informed by Aerospace Forces (AF) satellite monitoring personal that US Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft from three different bases (Shaw Air Force Base, Montgomery Field and Luke Air Force Base) accompanied the entire flights of both the Boeing VC-25 and the Gulfstream C-37A—a level of protection normally only afforded to the US President exclusively.

As to why the US Air Force provided F-16 fighter aircraft protection to Justice Scalia’s flight, this report continues, became even more concerning to the SVR when after the flight landed in Marfa, Texas, this “extreme protective air cover” was maintained until the Gulfstream C-37A departed three hours later and flew to Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB) accompanied by its fighter plane escort—and where at the exact same time the American press covering President Obama began questioning where he was, only to be told that President Obama had been missing due to a late-night, off-the-books dinner with three of Hollywood’s elite the White House wouldn’t further comment on.

This SVR report, though, “strongly suggests” that President Obama had, in fact, been aboard the Gulfstream C-37A with Justice Scalia from Andrews Field to Marfa and then further traveled from Texas to Los Angeles on it—which they say is the only conclusion to be reached due to the US Air Force’s continuous protection of it.

In support of this conclusion, this report continues, AF radar and electronic spectrum satellite analysis of Marfa, where the Gulfstream C-37A landed with Justice Scalia and (maybe) President Obama, shows a four vehicle convoy leaving the KMRF airport and traveling to a 12,140 hectar (30,000 acre) estate called the Cibolo Creek Ranch.

Critical to note about this Cibolo Creek Ranch, this report says, is that is owned by Texas multi-millionaire John Poindexter—who aside from being the owner of the vast conglomerate J.B. Poindexter&Co., Inc., is a longtime personal friend of President Obama who in one of his first duties upon elected bestowed a war medal upon Poindexter for his service during the Vietnam War.

Of even greater concern about President Obama’s personal friend John Poindexter, SVR analysts in this report state, is that within 36 hours of Justice Scalia arriving at his Cibolo Creek Ranch estate he, Poindexter, reported to the media that the jurist had died—and who then coordinated with local Texas officials to have Justice Scalia declared dead via a phone conversation with the area medical examiner without an actual medical examination of the body in clear violation of Texas law which states an autopsy is to be preformed when “the body or a body part of a person is found and the cause or circumstances of death are unknown”.

With Justice Scalia being reported found dead while in John Poindexter’s estate, this report continues, this esteemed jurist was further said to have been found with a pillow over his head while laying dead in his bed in un-wrinkled bed clothes—which just by these reports alone, under Texas law, demanded that an autopsy be preformed to identify the cause of death.

As the Obama regime continues with its cover-up of Justice Scalia’s death, this report concludes, President Obama’s pre-knowledge by hours of Justice Scalia’s death, along with former US Army intelligence officer Ray Starmann stating his concerns that “foul play” was involved, the shocked American people in a new poll shows that fully 79% of them suspect this jurist was murdered—but which the SVR, though continuing their investigation, may never know the entire details about.

Poll: Do you think US Supreme Justice Scalia was murdered?

  • Dio Jones

    You bet he did….

    Always be a light that is shininginthedark.

  • Allon Follett

    Obama don’t care if you think he was murdered, as Obama just do what he want!

  • Ole Man

    ROFL! What a crock.
    The writer’s tinfoil is on too tight.

    • Behind every blade of glass!

      Yeah sure, I think some of that tin-foil must have short-wired the circuits in your brain, to be able to expose yourself to the world as being so willfully “dumbed-down”!!

    • Christcomingsoon

      Well, if you don’t mind that your tax money goes to Israel. Zionist Freemason elite Jews don’t care about ya. It’s all about them and you need to serve them. All he key positions in Washington are held by Zionist Jews.

    • thinkingperson

      Oh, Good Lord!

      • Behind every blade of glass!

        Shut-Up!!

      • James Day

        Would really like to see that Foreign Intelligence Service report supposedly containing proof of the secret meeting. –

        • Behind every blade of glass!

          Well, you’re not going to! It’s a secret and it’s been sealed away with his hidden BC, Selective Service card, School applications (saying, he’s a foreign student), grades, SS No., and everything else the little creepola has hidden about his deep-seeded past evil life of lies!! So, there!!

          • hennee

            snake in the grass

        • Topazgirl

          …Oh for Christ sake!!! There are always people that believe this crap!!

          • Behind every blade of glass!

            Oh, you just keep tip-toeing through the tulips, whack-a-doodle and just remember, don’t come begging for help – because, your the idiots that put this crazy in!

            • Topazgirl

              …Oh, there ya go! Insults are always the best way to change someone’s point of view!!! Smh…

          • parrotail

            the fact he was embalmed w/no autopsy is proof in and of itself,being powerful,quickly scrubbed of any chance 4 toxicology, and over the phone cause of death,you are pathetic,and lacking common sense to not suspect foul play

          • John Richard Walsh

            OBAMA IS A CIA AGENT SINCE 1981, FRIEND OF BUSHES AND CLINTONS WHO HAVE MURDERED AT LEAST 90 PEOPLE UTILIZING MOSSAD KILLERS. BY KILLING SCALIA OBAMA COULD TRANSFORM AMERICA BY ONE MORE LIBERAL JUSTICE TO CLOSE ALL CATHOLIC INSTITUTIONS BY HHS MANDARE, ELIMINATING GUNS BY A NEW HELLER CASE AND MAKE ABORTION LEGAL AT ANY LEVEL. SATAN WOULD TAKE OVER MEXICANOS WILL INVADE THE NATION AND ELIMINATE REPUBLICAN OFFICE HOLDERS. NATION IS AT ITS END AND IN DANGER OF DISAPPEARING.

            • Christcomingsoon

              Works for the Freemason Vatican dude…

              Zionist are a Freemason outfit and they are under the Vatican.

              Bilderberg Bilderberg

            • John Richard Walsh

              RUSSIANS REVEALED OBAMA’S CRIME.

            • Clarence LeBlanc

              IF President Obama was up forkilling a justice he would not have waited until his last year. He would have offed one before the Obamacare debate. This is just stuîd and makes zero sense

              • Behind every blade of glass!

                That same old remark must have been repeated by you fools over a million times! “TRY THINKING” for once and come up with something new, pretty please!!!

              • Behind every blade of glass!

                You can watch Obama’s over-all body language and tell he’s aloof about life itself! Other’s people lives mean nothing to him .. as his actions demonstrate, time after time .. .. what happens to other people is just “NO BIG DEAL” to him, as long as it’s NOT him, he DOESN’T CARE!! * He has more things that concern him, like golfing – as he’s shown us during tragedies of the recent past! ((((((((((((( If this sociopathic, psychotic behavior he continuously displays doesn’t concern you – then, America has a much more serious problem than we originally thought!! )))))))))))))))

              • Behind every blade of glass!

                Remember … Obama said, over the live mic “he thinks American’s are just stupid” and he wishes we’d just “shut-up” and do as we are told!! Straight from the frauds mouth!!

