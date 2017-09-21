Bono Admits ‘U2 Strike Against Trump Failed, People Forgot About Us’

Dashing hopes that U2 would disappear for good, Bono has announced that U2’s strike against Trump is over, and a new album is in the pipeline.

Bono has been forced to admit that U2’s strike against the Trump presidency has failed, with most people in the world “forgetting about us” and “failing to comprehend the simple fact that we were refusing to perform or release any new material until that Trump was removed from office.“

Aging rockers U2, who haven’t had a hit in over a decade, have now changed their tune, and have begun blaming President Trump for the fact they have not been able to release an album since 2014’s Songs of Innocence – the album that was famously downloaded onto everybody’s iTunes without warning, but, according to iTunes data, was only listened to by 0.3% of those people.

Now Bono is attempting to blame the duly elected president of the United States for his band’s woes, claiming, “there’s a couple of reasons why we delayed Songs of Experience. One personal, one political.”

“The world around us was certainly changing out of all recognition, we nearly lost the European Union, something that has helped keep the peace in our region for nearly 70 years,” Bono told Rolling Stone of the United Kingdom’s vote last year for Brexit. “Globalization replaced with localization is somewhat understandable, but the return of hard right views is not to be tolerated. If Marie La Pen had been elected president of France, the whole idea of a European Union would have been vulnerable.”

Further crushing hopes that the band would call it quits and disappear for good, Bono shared details with Rolling Stone about tracks from the new U2 album, Songs of Experience, making clear that the record is completely political, tedious, and self-indulgent.

Bono said one new song from the upcoming album, “The Blackout,” actually “started off its life about a more personal apocalypse, some events in my life that more than reminded me of my mortality but then segued into the political dystopia that we’re heading towards now.” The song’s lyrics, “Dinosaur, wonders why it still walks the earth. A meteor promises it’s not going to hurt,” Bono explained, “would have been a funny line about an aging rock star. It’s a little less funny if we’re talking about democracy and old certainties – like truth.”

“The second verse,” he said, ‘Statues fall, democracy is flat on its back, Jack. We had it all and what we had is not coming back, Zac. A big mouth says the people they don’t want to be free for free. The blackout, is this an extinction event we see?’ goes straight to the bigger picture of what’s at stake in the world right now.”

U2 used their dwindling platform to campaign against Trump during the 2016 election, endorsing Hillary and threatening Americans with doomsday scenarios if they voted Trump. At the iHeartRadio music festival in September, Bono used lyrics from their song Desire to make pointed remarks about the then presidential nominee, telling Americans they would “lose everything” if they elected Trump.

Bono also told a virtual Trump, “You’re fired,” at an October benefit concert, and speaking to Charlie Rose in September, the Irish singer said that Trump is “trying to hijack the idea of America”.

Self-indulgent Bono has a history of braindead ideas. In 2015 he told a hearing on combating violent extremism that “we can defeat ISIS with comedy” and advocated sending Amy Schumer and Chris Rock to Syria.