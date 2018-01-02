Bono: UN Must Intervene And ‘Save America From Itself’

January 2, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 17

"America is a ship being navigated by a drunk, and manned by lost souls," according to U2 frontman Bono, who claims "the UN must intervene."

“America is a great ship being captained by a drunk, and navigated by lost souls,” according to U2 frontman Bono, who claims “the United Nations must intervene and save the United States from itself.”

Describing the Trump presidency as “the darkest era for America and the world since Nixon,” Bono told iHeartRadio that “the only answer” is a “UN intervention” that will “restore common sense and some degree of sanity” to a “punchdrunk nation that should be able to look in the mirror and realize that it would be wise to hand over control to a trusted friend for some time.”

“I am speaking out because I love America, I love America with a wild and furious passion. I am qualified to speak. Ireland is my mother. America is my sweetheart, the love of my life,” Bono said.

Taking advantage of the media spotlight while touring 2017 album Songs of Experience, Bono also opened up to Rolling Stone, outlining his vision for life in America post-Trump.

Asked by Rolling Stone if there can be “hope after Trump,” Bono said, “I think the moment just has to be reclaimed. This is surely the bleakest era since Nixon. It surely undermines the very idea of America, what is going on now.”

“We know some who should know better have tried to piggyback the man’s celebrity to get stuff done. They will live to regret it,” said Bono.

“Before I went out against him in the primaries, I called a lot of Republican friends that I have and said, ‘I can’t in all conscience be quiet as this hostile takeover of your party and perhaps the country happens.’ And I made the quote, and I still stand by it, ‘America is the greatest idea the world has ever had, and this is potentially the worst idea that has ever happened to it.’”

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • Tall T

    Yes, let’s listen to the drugee Irishman. Let’s hand over this country to the corrupt UN. I feel safer already.

  • Steve S

    Bono prefers a world where countries are ruled by pedophlies, that tells you all you need to know about the washedup has-been from the 70’s. Have another beer and sit down, try ruling your own country and leave others alone.

  • decembre

    …said the tax evader!…hahaha

  • Mikextx1

    And just what should the Un do,invade America? This clown should stay out of our business,the people elected Trump so live with it.

  • TR3B

    Bono who ? Never heard of this dope. He probably escaped from the loony bin

    • Andy C

      He’s a singer from U2. Though would have thought U-Boat 2 wouldn’t need a singer. He would have fit nicely in a tor-peado tube though.

  • OliverF

    Bono and his money laundering RED foundation are going to get exposed soon enough. Time for another bicycle ride…

  • Mar Drafting Corporation

    This guy is out of cash or what? Seems to me he’s not consuming good ones. Mr. Bono is Crooked as Hillary.

  • Guest

    2 Corinthians 11:14-15 (KJV)
    14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
    15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the
    ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.

  • Guest

    Bono =

    2 Corinthians 11:13 For such
    men are false apostles, deceitful workers, disguising themselves
    as apostles of Christ.

  • Guest

    Bono =

    Exodus 23:1(KJV)

    23 Thou shalt not raise a false report: put not thine hand with the wicked to be an unrighteous witness.

    • Andy C

      Synagogoe of satan would. Waky wakey.

      • Guest

        Wakey Wakey

        But too often for many non-Jewish believers, the word “synagogue” merely refers to a non-believing Jewish place of worship, and so they would therefore see the word “synagogue” in Rev 2:9 and 3:9 as having a negative connotation. But the word doesn’t merely mean a “Jewish” place but an “assembly” place. Thus the phrase “synagogue of Satan” in these verses might better be translated as “an assembly of Satan” and thereby refer to an assembly, a cult of Gentiles calling themselves Jews, (i.e., today Mormons also call themselves “Jews”) who were persecuting the believers made up of both Messianic Jews and Messianic Gentiles. Satan had this legalistic cult of Gentiles, who called themselves Jews though they were not, spiritually deceived. Individuals and groups like this are acting as his agents against the true Messianic faith even while they give actual Jewish people a bad name!

      • Guest

        Wakey Wakey x2

        Also there are Black people saying they are the original Jews = Synagogoe of satan

  • Sabayon Nynn

    what a fucking piece of shit.. He can shut his mouth or get the fuck out! If you don’t like America any more You don’t have to stay- your not fucking welcome here anyway. . .

  • hiphop

    Bono you need to keep your MF mouth shut, you are not a citizen of the USA. We do not need your lying propaganda, and we do not need the Corrupt UN who have allowed 170M people die due to genocide or mass murders of different sorts. The UN is made up of countries whose people have no human rights. The reality is that your opinion is nothing more that bullS*** from a washed up has been of the 70’s.

  • delta253

    Bono go back to your country and leave USA alone. When I see UN troops on the street. I’ll start very targeted killing. I’m old enough not to care.