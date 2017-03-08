Latest

Liberal Boycott Backfires – Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Range Triples Sales

Posted on March 8, 2017 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 0 Comments

Liberals have egg on their face again - their boycott of Ivanka Trump's clothing range has backfired and made sales go through the roof.

Liberals thought they could destroy businesswoman Ivanka Trump’s clothing brand by organizing a boycott and pressuring retailers to stop carrying her clothes and accessories. But the liberal campaign backfired big time.

Get this: sales have increased 346% since the liberal boycott began!

Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, told Refinery29 in an interview published Tuesday. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

The Hill reports:

News of the sales surge comes after Nordstrom announced in early February that it would no longer carry the 35-year-old’s clothing and accessories, citing poor product sales.

The move caused President Trump to tweet shortly after the announcement that his daughter was being “treated so unfairly” by the luxury department store giant.

Also last month, Neiman Marcus stopped carrying the first daughter’s jewelry line on its website, and employees of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores were instructed to throw away any signage advertising her wares.

The Office of Government Ethics recommended disciplinary action against White House adviser Kellyanne Conway after she urged viewers to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” during a February interview on “Fox & Friends.”

However the liberal boycott has proven to be a yuge flop. According to the e-commerce aggregator Lyst, from January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased a staggering 346 percent.

