Brad Pitt: Banning Guns Will Make Schools More Dangerous

Following recent mass shootings in the United States, movie star Brad Pitt has spoken out against the move to remove the Second Amendment from the Constitution and confiscate guns from ordinary, law-abiding American citizens.

Describing America as “a country founded on guns,” Brad Pitt told the Daily Mail that “It’s in our DNA. It’s very strange but I feel better having a gun. I really do. I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel the house is completely safe, if I don’t have one hidden somewhere. That’s my thinking, right or wrong.”

Pitt was raised in Springfield, Missouri by a father who ran a trucking company, and his mother, a school counsellor. He explains that schools in the region were “sane environments” made “safer, not more dangerous, by the presence of guns.”

“I got my first BB gun (a type of air gun) when I was in nursery school. I got my first shotgun by first grade (aged six), I had shot a handgun by third grade (aged eight) and I grew up in a pretty sane environment.

“I was in the UK when the shootings happened and I did hear the discussion about gun control start again, and as far as I know it petered out as it always does.”

The actor and producer also predicted the anti-gun lobby will never win their fight against the Second Amendment.

The average American will never let them take away our right to defend ourselves. They are waging a war against the American psyche.

“It’s just something with us. To turn around and ask us to give up our guns… I don’t know, we’re too afraid that we’re going to give up ours and the bad guys are still going to get theirs. It’s just in our thinking. I’m telling you, we don’t know America without guns.“